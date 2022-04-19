With a little extra effort, the Patriot girls’ soccer team tops rival Battlefield

Placeholder while article actions load

The ball looked more and more dangerous as it arced toward the goal. In the first half of her team’s biggest rivalry game Tuesday, Patriot midfielder Nenah Conners had decided to go for the goal with her free kick from 35 yards. As the lofted shot made its way toward the top corner of the net, it appeared her ambition would be rewarded.

But the Battlefield goalkeeper made an exceptional effort, lunging for the ball and deflecting it off the crossbar. The only problem: Patriot forward Dakota Russell was barreling toward the net in search of a second-chance opportunity. Russell found the ball at her feet with an open goal in front of her.

“I didn’t know she was [going for the goal], but when Nenah gets the ball, you never know what might happen — could be something special,” Russell said. “I just wanted to be there to follow it up.”

Advertisement

Rivalry games require a little something extra, and this Cedar Run District matchup of No. 4 Patriot and No. 5 Battlefield is the fiercest Prince William County has to offer. It was fitting that Russell’s efforts gave the Pioneers an early lead in a 2-1 win on a cold night in Nokesville.

“We always tell our team that whoever wants it more in this game is going to come out on top,” Pioneers Coach Kelly Beauchamp-Payne said. “The Battlefield game requires the grit and the courage to keep fighting in every minute.”

Russell’s goal gave Patriot (6-1-2) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, but the Bobcats (5-3-0) responded several minutes later when senior Isabel Kelly leveled the score. The difference-maker came from Pioneers midfielder Carly Gillette in the 26th.

Hers also was a goal of resilience: Her first shot, from just inside the box, was blocked. As the defender tumbled to the ground, toppled by the force of the strike, Gillette regained possession, composed herself and fired another shot. This one flew past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.

Advertisement

“I’m always just trying to keep my head in the game in a situation like that,” Gillette said. “It felt good coming off my foot.”

This was the first game back from spring break for both teams — a perfect test to start the homestretch. No matter the circumstances, this match matters to both teams. But both have found consistent success in recent years, meaning a number of their meetings have been pivotal.

Last spring, at the tail end of an arduous, pandemic-shortened season, the Pioneers and Bobcats met in the region final for a spot in the state playoffs. A tense, scoreless match went to penalty kicks, and the Pioneers advanced. Patriot would go on to reach the Class 6 championship game, where it lost to South County.

“It’s always a high-pressure game against Battlefield,” Russell said. “It’s just a different atmosphere for our team, and it requires a team effort.”

GiftOutline Gift Article