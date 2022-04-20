Capitals’ Anthony Mantha and Lars Eller have found late-season chemistry

Placeholder while article actions load

LAS VEGAS — Before Washington Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette reconfigured his lineup last week, putting center Lars Eller and winger Anthony Mantha together on the third line, neither looked playoff-ready. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Eller had gone eight games without a point in what seemed to be a lost year. Mantha had gone four without one and appeared to be coasting after missing more than half of the season. Two players capable of providing Washington critical scoring depth — a necessity come the postseason — looked stagnant.

But when Eller and Mantha joined Tom Wilson on the third line in a win over Boston on April 10, the Capitals saw immediate results. In the past five games, concluding with Washington’s win at Colorado on Monday, Mantha had two goals and five assists, and Eller had three goals and four assists. Already having a career year, Wilson continued to produce by notching two goals and an assist.

Wednesday’s morning skate suggested Laviolette planned to keep Eller and Mantha together for that night’s game at Vegas, but he had shifted Wilson to the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. T.J. Oshie dropped down to play with Eller and Mantha.

Laviolette said he liked the speed and physicality that Eller and Mantha brought with Wilson on that line. When the trio was on the ice together in those five games, the Capitals scored five goals and gave up just one.

“Lars has played really strong as of late,” Laviolette said Wednesday morning. “Mantha has been at his side four-on-four, five-on-five, [and] they seem to have a little bit of chemistry together. We may move the wing around as the season comes to an end, but that seems to be a pretty good fit right now.”

Eller said stability and chemistry on a line help all players involved — something that can be missed if you just look at the scoresheet.

“It’s been beneficial for me,” he said.

Eller had gone through multiple ruts in a difficult season, struggling on both end of the ice. He also twice tested positive for the coronavirus, causing him to miss long stretches while in isolation.

There was a point in early April that it appeared Eller could be pushed out of the third-line center role in favor of rookie Connor McMichael. Laviolette kept Eller in the lineup but at one point moved him to the fourth line. In the end, Laviolette found Eller to be the better option, despite his inconsistency.

Eller said his game is hitting on all cylinders when he is succeeding in the faceoff circle and he is creating more chances than he is giving up. It also helps that he has been skating with more veteran players lately.

“There are certain markers that you try to think about. … For me [it’s also] thinking about shooting more and thinking maybe not always pass first but get the feet moving, always be moving, and be aggressive,” he said.

Mantha is finding his form at the right time; he had missed 45 games after November shoulder surgery. He had his best game of the season Saturday in Montreal, scoring twice and adding two assists. His improved timing and physical play have been noticeable.

“Sometimes when you go into those long injuries with rehab, there is no light at the end of the [tunnel],” Laviolette said. “ … It is really good having him back because of his size, because of the way he can be physical and his skill level.”

Mantha likes playing with Eller, attributing his success to the center’s play down the middle and his sharp playmaking decisions. He likes how they play a simple game and can read off each other.

“He is a good centerman and good defensively [as well],” Mantha said. “He creates turnovers and he wins some faceoffs, so it is all positive for our line.”

