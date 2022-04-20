Early returns on César Hernández are strong, but Nationals need more

Placeholder while article actions load

Before walking to the plate in the sixth inning Tuesday night, César Hernández turned to Nationals Manager Dave Martinez and asked if he should bunt. The situation: runners on first and second, no outs, 0-0 game against a starter the Washington Nationals could not touch for five frames. If Hernández successfully moved Victor Robles and Lucius Fox up, Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz would have opportunities to bring them in. But with first base open, the Diamondbacks may have had Tyler Gilbert intentionally walk Soto, setting up a force out at any base.

No matter. Martinez told Hernández to forget bunting. Three-pitches later, he slapped a middle-in cutter for an RBI double to left, which wound up the deciding hit of a 1-0 win.

“He said, ‘No, swing, hit a home run for us,’ ” Hernández recalled in Spanish through a team interpreter. “He gave me the green light and luckily things worked out. I mean, it gives me a little bit more confidence and I feel more comfortable when I get that kind of reassurance.”

Earlier Tuesday, in the first leg of a doubleheader sweep of the Diamondbacks, Hernández broke a 1-1 tie by doubling off an inside cutter from Madison Bumgarner. A switch-hitter, each of Hernández’s extra-base knocks in the two wins — his first and second of the season — came from the right side. He entered Wednesday with a hit in 11 of his first 13 games with the club, and 14 hits total on the season.

The Nationals signed Hernández in late November — on a one-year, $4 million deal — to start at second and set the table for the middle of their order. So far, he has reached in 27.6 percent of his 58 plate appearances, including just two walks, doing little in that small sample to squash questions about whether he gets on enough to be a viable leadoff batter. He walked 95 times with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018, the highest total of his 10-year career, yet hasn’t topped 59 since.

But he has shown flashes of being a strong fit, which could eventually make him a trade chip if Washington winds up selling at the deadline. One was logging nine hits and seven runs scored in last week’s road trip through Atlanta and Pittsburgh. Another was recently starting five consecutive games with a hit or walk.

Hernández surprised with 21 homers for the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox last season. The Nationals, though, just need him to put more pressure on pitchers before Soto, Cruz and Josh Bell step in, while still providing big hits if he can fit that into his schedule.

In a limited number of chances, Hernández’s hitting profile — chase rate, swing rate, percentage of pitches seen in the zone — is nearly identical to recent seasons, save a bit less contact than usual. It also makes sense for teams to attack Hernández, potentially lowering his career walk rate of 9.7 percent even further, since who wants to face Soto with a man on base?

Martinez has frequently praised Hernández’s ability to pass wisdom to his younger Latin American teammates. In a clubhouse with Soto, 24-year-old Victor Robles and 23-year-old Joan Adon, that could go a long way. Yet by batting him first in the order, Martinez is asking Hernández to both lead those players off the field and revert to a past self in the box.

From 2015 to 2020, his on-base percentage was a solid .355. Last season, it dipped to .308, right as his power spiked. Whether that corrects or keeps sagging in the coming months should have a tangible effect on the Nationals’ offense.

