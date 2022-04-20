Christyn Williams, Mystics’ second-round pick, will miss season with knee injury

Read more on the WNBA

Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne is back, and the Mystics are championship-minded.

Detained in Moscow: Brittney Griner’s family, agents, officials from the WNBA and top U.S. government officials have been mostly silent about the WNBA star’s arrest and drug charge. That could be strategic, experts say.

Profile: Chiney Ogwumike is on a tireless quest to have it all. The Los Angeles Sparks forward and ESPN personality who just turned 30 has a checklist for her next 10 years that includes marriage, children and launching a media business.

Candace Buckner: “While men routinely coach women at basketball’s highest levels, the same opportunities do not exist, yet, in reverse.”

League growth strategy: The WNBA added $75 million to its coffers through a capital raise that brought in new investments from some of the biggest names in business, athletics and entertainment.