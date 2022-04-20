Christyn Williams, Mystics’ second-round pick, will miss season with knee injury

For the second time in four years, the Washington Mystics will be down a draft pick to start the season.
“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly. She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season,” Mystics Coach/General Manager Mike Thibault said in a statement Wednesday.
Washington added former Maryland guard Katie Benzan to its training camp roster Wednesday in a corresponding move. Benzan is a sharpshooter who averaged 10.2 points and shot 44.5 percent from three-point range this season.
Comeback story is going to be CRAZY🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/51jqapTSQj— Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 20, 2022
In 2019, Kiara Leslie, the Mystics’ top pick, missed the season after an MRI exam revealed a torn meniscus, an injury that was a surprise to Washington. In part because of the short stretch between the end of the college season and the WNBA draft, it isn’t uncommon for draft picks to work out for their pro teams for the first time the week before training camp.
Williams may not have started for Washington this season, given the more experienced guards — including Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud — on the depth chart, but the Arkansas native would have given Thibault another talented shooter, one with experience under pressure. She averaged 14.2 points and 2.3 assists as a key member of the Connecticut team that lost to South Carolina in the national championship game April 3.
The Mystics will be down a few players for their exhibition opener Sunday at Atlanta. Thibault said Monday that he “did not envision” Elena Delle Donne or Alysha Clark playing against the Dream. Two-time MVP Delle Donne is coming back from a pair of back surgeries that limited her to three games last year, and Clark is returning from a foot injury that scrapped her entire 2021 campaign.
The Mystics open the regular season May 6 against Indiana at Entertainment and Sports Arena.
Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne is back, and the Mystics are championship-minded.
Detained in Moscow: Brittney Griner’s family, agents, officials from the WNBA and top U.S. government officials have been mostly silent about the WNBA star’s arrest and drug charge. That could be strategic, experts say.
Profile: Chiney Ogwumike is on a tireless quest to have it all. The Los Angeles Sparks forward and ESPN personality who just turned 30 has a checklist for her next 10 years that includes marriage, children and launching a media business.
Candace Buckner: “While men routinely coach women at basketball’s highest levels, the same opportunities do not exist, yet, in reverse.”
League growth strategy: The WNBA added $75 million to its coffers through a capital raise that brought in new investments from some of the biggest names in business, athletics and entertainment.