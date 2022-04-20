Star receiver Deebo Samuel requests trade from 49ers

Placeholder while article actions load

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, one of the league’s most versatile and productive players last season, has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, adding to the intrigue surrounding next week’s NFL draft. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The trade request by Samuel was confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the situation. It was not immediately clear whether the 49ers intend to comply.

The team did not comment Wednesday after Samuel told ESPN that he’d asked the 49ers to trade him, without elaborating on the reasons. General Manager John Lynch is scheduled to address reporters Monday at the team’s pre-draft news conference. Samuel’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The league-owned NFL Network reported that Samuel is uncomfortable with how he was used last season in Coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense and has been unwilling to engage with the team in discussions on a potential long-term contract extension.

Samuel, 26, was selected to the Pro Bowl last season as a third-year pro. He had his first 1,000-yard receiving season in the NFL, with 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He also was used frequently as a runner by the 49ers, rushing for 365 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 carries.

Advertisement

He has one season remaining on a four-year rookie contract that pays him just under $4 million for the 2022 season. Samuel’s relationship with the 49ers came under scrutiny in recent weeks, as he removed mentions of the team from his social media accounts.

The 49ers do not, at this point, have a first-round pick in the NFL draft, which begins next Thursday. Samuel joins a list of prominent players who could be traded during the draft, alongside fellow wide receiver DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks and quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers.

There already have been numerous high-profile trades during this NFL offseason, several of which involved wide receivers. Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Tyreek Hill was dealt from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

The New York Jets tried but failed to trade for Hill. They could be involved in the bidding for Samuel, potentially along with the Chiefs and Packers. Each of those teams has two first-round picks next Thursday.

Advertisement

Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders in conjunction with his trade from the Packers. Hill topped that by signing a four-year, $120 million deal with the Dolphins as part of his trade from the Chiefs.

Those deals — along with Stefon Diggs’s four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills — have reset the market value of top-tier NFL wide receivers, complicating the situations of Samuel with the 49ers, Metcalf with the Seahawks, A.J. Brown with the Tennessee Titans and Terry McLaurin with the Washington Commanders.

But this year’s draft also is considered well-stocked with talent at wide receiver. So any teams in the wideout market must weigh a potential trade for Samuel or Metcalf with the prospect of drafting a receiver who would not yet command such an expensive contract.

GiftOutline Gift Article