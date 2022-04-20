Dwayne Haskins was looking for gas before fatal crash, per wife’s 911 call

Placeholder while article actions load

The wife of Dwayne Haskins had pleaded for help locating her husband, telling a 911 dispatcher that he was stranded and looking for gas the morning he was struck by a dump truck while crossing a South Florida highway, according to audio of 911 calls released by authorities Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In more than 23 minutes of redacted audio released by the Florida Highway Patrol, the frantic 911 calls of witnesses and Kalabrya Haskins shed more details on the morning of April 9. Haskins, a former Washington draft pick who was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died after he was hit by the truck on Interstate 595, near Fort Lauderdale International Airport. He was 24.

From her home in Pittsburgh, Kalabrya Haskins called 911 and told a dispatcher that her husband had to walk to get gas and that he promised he would call her back when he was finished. But he never did.

“I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there, if he’s okay and if anything happened to him,” Kalabrya Haskins told the dispatcher. “... That’s just not like him for him not to call me back and for his phone to go dead. He was stranded by himself. He was walking, though.”

Kalabrya Haskins choked up as she spoke to the dispatcher.

“All right, so I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” the dispatcher told Kalabrya Haskins during the call. “We do have an incident.”

Kalabrya Haskins relayed her husband’s description and his attire that day. She later asked what the dispatcher meant by an “incident” and whether a call was received about a pedestrian along the highway.

“It’s not because — I can’t confirm that,” the dispatcher said. “I will confirm that there was an accident on the highway.”

Multiple calls from witnesses on the scene in Florida described a man on the road in the left lane of westbound I-595, near the exit ramp for northbound Interstate 95.

“There was a man hit in front of me,” one woman told a dispatcher while sobbing. “I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man.”

A male driver told a dispatcher that “there was a body in the middle of the street” as he was driving on I-595.

The crash report, released Wednesday, listed the time of crash as 6:36 a.m. A dump truck was traveling west in the center lane of I-595, and another vehicle, a Subaru Outback, was alongside it on the inside lane. According to the report, one witness told officials she saw Haskins on the outside edge of the highway. Haskins entered the roadway, the report noted, and “entered the path of travel” of the dump truck. The front left side of the truck hit Haskins.

Per the report, the Subaru veered to the left in attempt to avoid Haskins, but its right-side tires and undercarriage partially struck him. Both vehicles stopped as Haskins lay on the inside lane of the highway. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:48.

An autopsy and toxicology test were performed by the Broward County Medical Examiner. The results, as well as the final report from the Florida Highway Patrol’s traffic homicide investigation, are pending.

Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft and signed with Pittsburgh two years later. The quarterback had been training in Boca Raton, Fla., for the upcoming season.

Memorial services are set to take place Friday in Pittsburgh, followed by a funeral Saturday in New Jersey, where Haskins was born, and then another service Sunday at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where he attended high school and starred for the football team.

