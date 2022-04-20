Glenelg girls’ lacrosse builds on perfection with a rout of Marriotts Ridge

Placeholder while article actions load

Near the start of the second half Wednesday night, Glenelg girls’ lacrosse attacker Lauren LaPointe secured a groundball and dodged a handful of Marriotts Ridge defenders as she sprinted downfield and scored. Afterward, midfielder Maura Murphy mimicked LaPointe’s fancy footwork as their teammates erupted in laughs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Gladiators have left opponents dizzy as they’ve posted the best start of any public school in the D.C. area. Glenelg continued to display its dominance with a 17-4 win over the Mustangs during a battle of Howard County’s top teams in Marriottsville.

“Growing up around this program, it’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh — state champ after state champ after state champ,’ ” said Murphy, who scored six goals Wednesday. “It’s pressure, but it’s also holding us to a higher standard.”

Murphy, a Navy commit, and her fellow seniors are aiming to contribute their own title to one of Maryland’s most accomplished programs. Glenelg (9-0) has won five state crowns, but this year’s group is the first since 2016 to not feature a player who has won one. The Gladiators were undefeated last year before they lost to Century in the third round of the 2A playoffs.

Murphy has dreamed of winning a state title since she watched Glenelg secure the 2016 championship at Stevenson University. She has shared that objective with goalkeeper Jocelyn Torres, who has played with Murphy for years.

“It eats at me a lot,” Torres said of not having won a title. “It’s brought up every once in a while in practice and at games. It’s kind of just a reminder that no matter how good we’re playing, there’s always more that we can do. We can always be better.”

The Gladiators are preparing for the postseason by playing a strong nonconference schedule. They defeated Towson power Notre Dame Prep and 4A contender Severna Park to start the season. Since beating Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power Bishop Ireton by 15 goals April 9, Glenelg has appeared in the top 10 of national rankings.

Every game, co-coach Alex Pagnotta assigns an area where he wants his players to improve. Against Marriotts Ridge (5-3), the reigning 3A champion, that focus was defensive angles. The Gladiators passed the test, not surrendering a goal until the final six minutes of the first half. By that point, they had a seven-goal lead.

“We just never forgot that loss [from last season],” Murphy said. “We carry that into every game we play this year because we know where we want to be.”

