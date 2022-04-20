Erick Fedde gets lit up as Nationals sputter to 11-2 loss to Diamondbacks

Placeholder while article actions load

So far in this young season, the Washington Nationals’ young rotation hasn’t been able to work deep into games. Through 14 games, the starters have made it through at least five innings just seven times. Joan Adon, who earned his first career win Tuesday to cap a doubleheader sweep, is the only pitcher to make it into the seventh.

Erick Fedde offered some positive signs in his first two starts, allowing just two runs in each game — but he hadn’t provided many innings, exiting after five both times. Wednesday night’s start against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park gave him a chance to go deeper while preserving the bullpen, too.

But Fedde couldn’t make it to the fifth — or even get out of the fourth — in the Nationals’ 11-2 loss. Arizona tagged Fedde for eight hits and seven runs (six earned) in 3⅓ innings. The Nationals (6-8) had mowed down the Diamondbacks over 18 innings in Tuesday’s doubleheader; on Wednesday, the majors’ worst offensive team, which came in averaging two runs, had few problems at the plate.

The Diamondbacks (4-8) loaded the bases in the second inning with no outs. Fedde avoided major damage, giving up just one run after striking out Carson Kelly, getting Sergio Alcántara to hit into a sacrifice fly and compelling Yonny Hernandez to ground out weakly.

Advertisement

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said before the game that Fedde would have success if he used his put-away pitches to finish at-bats quickly. But from the start Wednesday, it was clear he was struggling to do that, dragging out at-bats and increasing his pitch count.

In the first two innings, he threw 16 pitches with two strikes: Five were balls, 10 were fouled off, and only one, a sinker for a called strike three against Kelly, yielded an out. In a second-inning at-bat against Pavin Smith, Fedde jumped ahead 0-2 before Smith worked the count full and eventually walked on 10 pitches.

On Fedde’s second trip through the order, the Diamondbacks attacked him earlier in the count. In the third inning, Arizona tagged Fedde for four straight one-out hits; when Fedde escaped, he trailed 4-0. In the fourth, he allowed a two-run homer to Daulton Varsho before a single by Ketel Marte ended his night.

Advertisement

Fedde retired just three of the final 10 batters he faced, and when the Diamondbacks made contact, it was loud — five hits came off the bat at more than 95 mph, and four were over 100.

The bullpen allowed four more runs. Martinez used six of the relievers in his 11-man bullpen — which lost Sean Doolittle to the injured list earlier in the day — to finish the game.

That was more than enough for Arizona’s Merrill Kelly, who hadn’t allowed a run in his first two starts. Kelly didn’t keep that streak going — he allowed a single to Keibert Ruiz that brought home Juan Soto in the sixth inning. But other than Ruiz and Soto, who had a pair of hits apiece, the Nationals didn’t get much.

What happened to Josh Bell? Bell was replaced in the lineup by Lucius Fox before the fourth inning; Fox played third base as Maikel Franco shifted to first. Bell had Washington’s first hit, a double to the left-center gap in the second. He advanced to third but was tagged out at home on a fielder’s choice after trying to avoid the tag. During the game, the Nationals didn’t say what led to Bell’s early exit.

Advertisement

Losing Bell for a significant stretch would be a major issue for the Nationals — he has been their most consistent bat in the first two weeks, starting every game and hitting a team-high .354 while leading the way in hits (17) and RBI (11). The Nationals have opted for a small bench, carrying just three extra position players — meaning they may need Franco or designated hitter Nelson Cruz to handle first if Bell is sidelined.

How did Francisco Pérez fare in his first appearance? Pérez didn’t pitch for long after replacing Fedde, walking a batter and giving up a two-run double to Seth Beer but getting out of the fourth.

The Nationals claimed Pérez, 24, off waivers from Cleveland in November, and the left-hander started the season with Class AAA Rochester. He was called up as the 29th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader and, following a series of roster moves Wednesday, remained with the team. Sam Clay, a fellow lefty also called up Wednesday, pitched the sixth inning and retired all three batters he faced on just six pitches.

GiftOutline Gift Article