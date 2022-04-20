Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

Placeholder while article actions load

Former boxing star Oscar De La Hoya was accused of sexual assault in a civil suit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles by an executive of a tequila company who alleged two instances of abuse. The first took place in March 2020, according to the suit, during a trip to Mexico to visit the Casa Mexico Tequila distillery. The accuser alleges that De La Hoya, who is a partner in the company, “pulled [her] into his bed, where he sexually assaulted her” after she went to his room to wake him when he was not present by the time the Casa Mexico group had gathered for the tour.

She also said De La Hoya banged on her door the previous night “with his pants dropped down to his ankles, then pushed his way into the room and got into her bed,” according to the lawsuit.

The woman pushed De La Hoya out of bed, walked him to his room, opened the door and immediately went back to her room.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report the filing, which includes another allegation of assault that occurred when the group returned to Los Angeles. According to the suit, Casa Mexico executives including De La Hoya and the woman dined at a restaurant before going to De La Hoya’s house.

When De La Hoya and the woman were alone, the suit alleges, he “retrieved a sexual object from a stored collection in his house. Without [the accuser’s consent], De La Hoya forcibly inserted the sexual object into [her] body.”

Officials at De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

De La Hoya, 49, founded Golden Boy Promotions in 2002, six years before retiring as one of the most accomplished fighters of all time. He won 11 world titles over six divisions, was the lineal champion in three weight classes and was inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014.

De La Hoya, who holds dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States, won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics while representing Team USA and went on to become one of the sport’s wealthiest stars.

Allegations against De La Hoya are among 11 causes of action laid out in the Casa Mexico suit, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The accuser also alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

“Officers and partners of Casa Mexico, almost exclusively men, and including Michael A. Gooch, Robert Crossan and Oscar de la Hoya created a work environment which resulted in a tragic, humiliating, physically and emotionally damaging experience, both personally and professionally,” the suit states.

De La Hoya’s accuser said she reported the first alleged assault to then-Casa Mexico CEO Eric Gerardo Leyva-Buccio and the second to Casa Mexico founder Don Buccio, but the company neglected to pursue action.

In 2001, De La Hoya reached an out-of-court settlement with a woman who accused him of sexual assault in a civil suit in 1998. The woman, who was 18 at the time of the filing, had asked for $10 million in damages, alleging De La Hoya had imprisoned and raped her in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, 2½ years earlier.

No criminal charges were filed after Mexican authorities investigated. Under the terms of the settlement, neither De La Hoya nor his accuser is permitted to comment.

