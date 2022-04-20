Nationals’ Sean Doolittle goes on injured list with elbow sprain

Placeholder while article actions load

At first, once his elbow felt sore in Pittsburgh last weekend, Sean Doolittle thought it was just normal wear and tear. And while the Washington Nationals reliever was maybe hoping against hope, too — hoping he would feel fine in his next appearance; hoping he wasn’t bound for the injured list less than two weeks into the season — relievers deal with a lot over the course of the year. They throw and sit and throw and sit and throw. Then they do it again, often handling fatigue and minor ailments in relative silence.

But what Doolittle felt Tuesday, a sharper pain during his warmup and three-batter assignment against the Arizona Diamondbacks, couldn’t be ignored. He left Nationals Park for an MRI exam between games of the doubleheader. When he returned, knowing the diagnosis of a left elbow sprain, he went from thriving to staring down an uncertain rehab. On Wednesday, the Nationals put him on the IL, recalled a pair of left-handers — Sam Clay and Francisco Pérez — and optioned outfielder Donovan Casey to Class AAA Rochester.

For now, after the sudden loss of Doolittle, the Nationals will play with a three-man bench and an 11-arm bullpen. To start his return to Washington, the 35-year-old had retired 16 of the 17 batters he faced. The big bummer for the Nationals is that they don’t know when his next matchup will come.

Advertisement

“The frustrating part about this is I thought after Sunday’s outing we had rounded the corner,” Doolittle said Wednesday. “I came out of that outing, I felt good. I used the day off Monday to get more treatment. … And then yesterday I just couldn’t get loose. It felt super tight. The more I leaned on it and tried to get it going, the more it was telling me to stop. I obviously didn’t listen.

“Was able to navigate the inning, but it was obvious to me in the moment it wasn’t the same. It wasn’t right. And within a short amount of time after I came out of the game, it had tightened up a lot more and gotten pretty sore.”

Elbow sprains, by definition, are slight ligament tears. Doolittle and Manager Dave Martinez also mentioned inflammation. All of that could suggest surgery is ahead, something Doolittle said he stewed over Tuesday night. But the initial recommendation was for him to rehab for 10 days or so, then see if he can throw and how that feels.

Advertisement

There’s no guarantee his elbow will respond well enough to take that step in such short order. Beyond planning to rehab in D.C., including staying in town when the team goes on the road next week, Doolittle intends to seek more opinions on the MRI.

“What’s a sprain, really? What does it really mean?” he asked rhetorically. “It means there’s some tearing, there’s some inflammation, there’s some damage. It’s not ideal. But they’re not recommending [surgery] as the first course of action. That’s the last [resort], based on the location of the sprain and the severity of the sprain. So we’re going to see what we can do to push it and try to keep all our options open. We’re going all-in on this rehab.”

Injuries have been a constant of Doolittle’s two tenures in Washington. In 2018, his first full season with the club, he was an all-star but missed a stretch because of a pinched nerve in his left foot. In 2019, after Martinez heavily leaned on him for the first four months, Doolittle went to the IL with right knee inflammation, letting him rest ahead of the World Series run. And in 2020, Doolittle was sidelined with right knee fatigue before his season ended with a right oblique strain.

Advertisement

The Nationals brought him back to help a mostly inexperienced bullpen. So far, in a small but encouraging sample, he had made good on the promise that it was more than a nostalgia tour. In seven appearances, he had boosted his curveball usage to 21.8 percent, by far the highest of his 11-year career. He was no longer riding his fastball with few deviations.

“Flew too close to the sun, man: ‘Finally develops a breaking ball and ends up on the IL,’ ” he said, smiling and sarcastic despite the situation. “I’d been setting guys up for 10 years without a breaking ball, and I start throwing a breaking ball now, and look where it got me. I don’t think that’s the reason, by the way. It’s not that kind of torque. And the MRI is not consistent [with] that. …

“It’s incredibly frustrating, because aside from the results on the field, I’ve been having so much fun with this group. I love the group that we have. I feel like I’ve really started to get more comfortable in that veteran role where you’re helping the young guys out. You’re talking to them every day and trying to teach a little bit and be a good teammate and help them along. Obviously the results have been awesome. But just feeling back, being back in a Nats uniform and feeling back on the mound and finding my spot again in the clubhouse, I was having so much fun.”

Advertisement

About 40 minutes after he met with reporters, Doolittle walked through a mostly empty clubhouse and looked around. That’s when he noticed Casey, 26, packing his bags with clubhouse manager Mike Wallace. Doolittle went over, waited for Casey to notice him and offered some encouragement — especially after Casey didn’t make his major league debut despite spending five days with the team.

“I’ll see you soon, man,” Doolittle said while hugging Casey, whom he has spent little time with. “You’ll be back.”

“Yeah,” Casey answered. “I’ll be back.”

GiftOutline Gift Article