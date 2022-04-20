Wide receivers keep cashing in, and it may be Terry McLaurin’s turn soon

Placeholder while article actions load

For much of the past two months, Terry McLaurin was surrounded by palm trees, a respite from the chatter back in Washington and on social media. In February, he began his offseason training in sunny South Florida, preparing for his fourth season in Washington as his long-term future with the Commanders became a hot topic.

Once overlooked by NFL scouts and executives, who mistook him for a backup or a special teams player, McLaurin, a third-round draft pick in 2019, has emerged as the focal point of Washington’s offense and one of the league’s elite wide receivers. As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, which has an average annual value of about $960,000, McLaurin is on the cusp of a sizable raise — one that could be far bigger than he imagined not long ago.

Over the past month or so, the market for experienced wideouts has exploded, resulting in nine players averaging at least $20 million per year — up from four at the start of the offseason. For McLaurin, the inflated market presumably has raised the floor for his negotiations with Washington.

Advertisement

Talks have yet to begin in earnest, but the Commanders, without giving a timetable, have said they want to get a deal done.

“Terry is somebody that we most certainly do want to make sure we get something worked out going forward,” Coach Ron Rivera said in January. “We want to do it the right way.”

The Commanders began their voluntary offseason workout program this week, and Rivera has stressed the value of having the full team in attendance. In the offseason’s first phase, players are limited to meetings as well as strength and conditioning, but when the second phase starts in late May, they can begin noncontact, on-field work.

McLaurin, a team captain, was excused from the first day of the sessions because of travel issues, but he was in attendance Tuesday and plans to stick around the rest of the way. He does not, however, plan to participate in on-field work, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who added that McLaurin is healthy. Presumably, his on-site holdout is tied to his contract, which expires after the upcoming season.

Advertisement

“There’s no deal to be made that is less than $20 million per year now,” said Joel Corry, a former agent who is the salary cap expert for CBS Sports.

In the past three seasons, McLaurin has averaged 74 catches for 1,030 yards — significantly more than the Los Angeles Chargers’ Mike Williams (58 for 968) and similar to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin (83 for 1,092), both of whom signed three-year, $60 million contracts in March.

Just as notable: In McLaurin’s three seasons, he has caught at least two passes from seven different quarterbacks, with Carson Wentz slated to become No. 8. Of the nine wide receivers making $20 million or more per year, only Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins have caught multiple passes from more — and they’ve played in more than twice as many games and for multiple teams.

Advertisement

“I think what he’s been able to accomplish with a revolving door of quarterbacks is remarkable,” NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said. “... He’s kind of been hamstrung by what he’s been forced to play with at quarterback. But this dude checks off all the boxes. He has a unique mix of big-play potential with a polished intermediate game that allows him to be a true number one receiver.”

Spotrac.com has valued McLaurin’s next deal at four years and $97.7 million — an average of $24.4 million, slightly more than the extension Stefon Diggs recently signed with the Buffalo Bills. But McLaurin’s per-game stats are more closely aligned with those of DJ Moore, a 2018 first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers when Rivera was their coach.

Corry believes Moore’s three-year, $61.88 million contract, which includes $41.2 million in fully guaranteed money, should be the benchmark for McLaurin. Jason Fitzgerald, the founder of contract website OvertheCap.com, agrees, and he envisions McLaurin getting an average payout of roughly $21 million to $22 million.

Advertisement

“I would think as long as [the Commanders] come in anywhere from $19 million to like $21 million, $21.5 million [per year], I think anywhere in that range, that would be reasonable enough to sign,” Fitzgerald said. “But if they come in under that — I mean, Christian Kirk is making $18 [million], and he’s got to make a lot more than Christian Kirk.”

Kirk surprised many when he landed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent. Over the past two seasons, he averaged fewer yards, catches and touches per game than McLaurin; had fewer yards per catch than McLaurin; and had a higher rate of dropped passes than McLaurin.

“Mike Williams getting to $20 [million] ... and Christian Kirk at $18 [million] — between those two things … I think that’s where we started seeing everything explode,” Corry said. “I don’t think you’re ever going to see a year like this where the market just has so many people escalated. I can’t recall a market moving like this.”

Advertisement

It may have been years in the making.

“For so long, everyone has said the NFL is built around the passing game,” Brooks said. “Well, if it’s built around the passing game, then there’s four positions, or four areas, that are all key. There are passers, pass rushers, pass protectors, and then it’s the playmakers. Now you’re seeing the playmakers finally get paid.”

The market may not wane anytime soon. The San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel, the Tennessee Titans’ A.J. Brown and the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf also are on expiring deals. The Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp are in line to be due a year later.

Last season, Washington re-signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and tight end Logan Thomas just before training camp. This year, the Commanders stashed some salary cap space for later by designating safety Landon Collins as a post-June 1 cut. They can recoup the unused cap space after that date, which could indicate a plan to re-up McLaurin ahead of camp.

Heading into the preseason without a deal in place could create tension between Washington and its star wide receiver, and using a franchise tag on him would cost roughly $20 million, all guaranteed.

All of that means McLaurin soon will get paid handsomely — maybe by the Commanders.

“They don’t really have a choice,” Corry said.

GiftOutline Gift Article