Wimbledon reportedly planning to bar players from Russia and Belarus

Wimbledon will bar players from Russia and Belarus from playing in the tournament according to multiple reports because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a decision that will affect two of the world’s highest-ranked players. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The pending move was quickly condemned by Russia. “The Kremlin considers the removal of Russian athletes from Wimbledon unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “[Players] are again being made the hostages of political intrigues.”

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who was briefly the world’s No. 1 player and is now ranked second to Novak Djokovic, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the world’s fourth-ranked female player, will not be permitted to play in the tournament, which runs from June 27 to July 10.

Players from both countries have continued to compete since the Russian invasion, but have been prevented from playing under their national flags. In the world rankings compiled by the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association, those players’ names list no countries.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club is expected to confirm the decision later Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Sabalenka was a Wimbledon and U.S. Open semifinalist last year, while Medvedev lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2021. Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year and was a finalist in the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022, is recovering from hernia surgery. Russia’s Andrey Rublev is ranked eighth in the world.

Others affected include Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who is ranked 15th in the world and called for an end to the war, and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Azarenka, who is ranked 18th and is a former world No. 1, is a two-time Grand Slam singles champion (Australian Open).

All will be able to compete in next month’s French Open, the second of tennis’ Grand Slam tournaments.

U.K. sports minister Nigel Huddleston previously said “nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed” to play at Wimbledon, but WTA head Steve Simon told BBC Sport in March that players from the two countries should not be banned.

Olga Savchuk, the captain of the Ukraine team that competed last week in the Billie Jean King Cup tie with the U.S., called for Russian players to be banned. “It cannot just be a sanction against 90 percent of the Russian people and 10 percent not,” she told the New York Times. “It has to be even and I think it is collective guilt.”

