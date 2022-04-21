Alex Ovechkin hits the 50-goal mark again, but the Capitals falter in OT

Placeholder while article actions load

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights couldn’t hide their intentions Wednesday night. They were in desperation mode against the Washington Capitals, needing a win to keep them in the Western Conference playoff hunt. They put all their cards on the table early, even changing goalies after a subpar first period in search of a spark.

Their persistent pressure paid off in a 4-3 overtime victory that featured another historic night by Alex Ovechkin and Shea Theodore’s highlight-reel game-winner. The defenseman’s gorgeous deke past center Lars Eller and around winger T.J. Oshie allowed him to roof a backhander past Ilya Samsonov at 2:09 to end it.

With Washington ahead entering the third period, the Golden Knights turned on the jets, beating Samsonov twice in 49-second span to go up 3-2. Ovechkin then scored his second goal to reach 50 and send the game to overtime, where Vegas came out victorious.

Despite the loss, the night will be remembered in Washington for Ovechkin’s milestone efforts. The 36-year-old became the oldest player to score 50 goals in a season in NHL history and just the third player (joining Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy) to score 50 goals nine times — and he did it all in the building where the Capitals claimed the Stanley Cup for the first time back in 2018.

Ovechkin’s first goal came at 2:57 of the second period on a one-timer during an odd-man rush with Evgeny Kuznetsov. No. 50 tied the score at 3 at 13:36 of the third. After losing the puck on a breakaway a few minutes earlier, Ovechkin made no mistake by pumping a slap shot past Logan Thompson as chants of “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!” rained down. He has eight goals in his past eight games.

Evgenii Dadonov had beaten Samsonov on an ordinary-looking shot from the right circle to tie the score at 2 at 2:05. Then, former Capital Chandler Stephenson got a power-play deflection past a stickless Samsonov at 2:54.

After banking a standings point by reaching overtime, Washington pulled even with Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The teams have identical 43-23-11 records for 97 points with five games remaining.

Washington closes its five-game road trip Friday at Arizona. The Capitals fell to 0-3-1 in the regular season in Las Vegas — but went 2-1 in Sin City during the Stanley Cup finals four years ago.

With the win, Vegas (42-31-5, 89 points) sits two points behind Dallas, which lost at Edmonton, for the second wild-card spot in the West with four games remaining. The Stars have one game in hand.

Thompson replaced starter Robin Lehner at the start of the second period. Lehner, who had a rough outing in a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday, stopped 12 of 13 shots he faced against the Capitals. Thompson then stopped 13 of 15.

The Capitals jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to the quick hands of Kuznetsov. Ovechkin’s point blast got through the pads of Lehner, and Kuznetsov tapped in the loose puck at 6:18 of the first. It was Kuznetsov’s 24th goal; Ovechkin got the primary assist for his first 40-assist campaign since 2010-11.

The Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez tied the score at 1 with a left-point shot that got past Samsonov. It appeared the puck went through defenseman Justin Schultz’s skates before it got past Samsonov, who didn’t seem to see it before it was too late.

The Capitals nearly went up 2-1 before the end of the period, but defenseman John Carlson’s goal off a nice passing sequence was nullified after video review. Tom Wilson had entered the zone too early, making the play offside.

Here’s what else to know about Wednesday’s game:

Samsonov’s run

Samsonov’s start was his second in a row and his third in four games on the road trip. He had won six of his past seven starts, and he turned in 26 saves Wednesday, making some highlight-reel saves to balance out a few leaky goals.

Flash of the past

Kuznetsov’s goal was eerily similar to the one Lars Eller scored that held up as the Stanley Cup winner in 2018 — and it was on the same end of the ice at T-Mobile Arena. Eller jammed home a loose puck past Marc-Andre Fleury late in the third period of Game 5, and the Capitals were celebrating with the Stanley Cup just moments later.

We thought this reminded us of something else that happened in Vegas 😏pic.twitter.com/IduJS70OKD https://t.co/sX7woYOnC9 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 21, 2022

Kuznetsov’s goal Wednesday also was the second time this season that he chipped in a loose puck behind the opposition’s goaltender, essentially “stealing” a goal from the captain. The other instance was in the Capitals’ game at Vancouver on Jan. 16, when Ovechkin trickled a shot past Thatcher Demko but Kuznetsov swept the puck into the net.

