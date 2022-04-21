Alex Ovechkin’s 50th goals through the years

Placeholder while article actions load

Alex Ovechkin did it again. With two goals, including a slap shot past Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson in the third period of Washington’s 4-3 overtime loss in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the Capitals’ captain reached 50 goals in a season for a record-tying ninth time. The feat was met with chants of O-vi! O-vi! from the red-clad fans who’d come to witness history in the same building where Ovechkin and his teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup four years ago.

“I would say it’s pretty good company,” Ovechkin said after joining Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy as the only players to hit the 50-goal milestone nine times.

THE GOAL THAT MADE HISTORY:



ALEX OVECHKIN TIES WAYNE GRETZKY AND MIKE BOSSY FOR THE @NHL RECORD WITH 9️⃣ 50-GOAL SEASONS!!!!! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/epekIGW05r — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 21, 2022

To help put Ovechkin’s latest achievement — and remarkable longevity — in perspective, here’s a look back at his 50th goals through the years.

April 13, 2006

Goalie: Mike Dunham

Assists: Steve Eminger, Matt Pettinger

“I’m happy I score 50 goals, but I’m disappointed I lose the game,” Ovechkin said after joining Teemu Selanne as the only rookies in NHL history to record 50 goals and 100 points in a season.

March 3, 2008

Goalie: Tim Thomas

Assists: Nicklas Backstrom, Shaone Morrisonn

Ovechkin scored his 50th, 51st and 52nd goals as part of Washington’s six-goal outburst against the Bruins in the first period of a blowout win.

“It just happens,” Ovechkin, who finished the season with a league-high 65 goals, said of his fifth career hat trick. “You are going to score lots of games, and some you aren’t. Today, everything just went to the net.”

March 19, 2009

Goalie: Mike McKenna

Assist: Nicklas Backstrom

Ovechkin broke out his “hot stick” celebration after becoming the first Capitals player to score at least 50 goals in three seasons.

“Me, Jose Theodore, Nicklas [Backstrom] and [Mike Green] said if I score a goal, Jose tell me just put the stick on the ice and try like it’s so hot,” Ovechkin said of the choreographed celebration. “Backie stopped and Greenie stopped so I have to do it myself.”

April 9, 2010

Goalie: Ondrej Pavelec

Assists: Alexander Semin, Nicklas Backstrom

Backstrom notched his 100th assist on Ovechkin’s 50th goal.

April 8, 2014

Goalie: Ryan Miller

Assists: John Carlson, Joel Ward

“It means a lot. It’s big number and it’s going to be in history for my whole life,” Ovechkin said. “I’m pretty sure my family happy, the guys happy for me, I appreciate all players who give me opportunities, and coaches, to be in right position and find the right spot.”

March 31, 2015

Goalie: Cam Ward

Assists: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Matt Niskanen

Ovechkin’s sixth 50th goal was the 472nd of his career, tying him with Peter Bondra for the most in franchise history.

“It’s always nice, but every year you don’t know what to expect from yourself, and how you’re going to play,” Ovechkin said. “Maybe luck isn’t going to be on your side or something happens. But everything’s doing well right now.”

April 9, 2016

Goalie: Anders Nilsson

Assists: Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie

Ovechkin scored two goals within three minutes in the first period and added another in the third to reach 50, marking the achievement with a hat trick for the second time in his career.

March 30, 2019

Goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Assists: T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom

After falling one-goal shy of another 50-goal season in 2017-18, Ovechkin eclipsed the mark with three regular season games remaining.

“You always want to do something special, but sometimes it’s hard,” Ovechkin said. “I’m happy to get it done.”

April 20, 2022

Goalie: Logan Thompson

Assists: Dmitry Orlov, Nicklas Backstrom

Wednesday’s game ended too late to make Thursday’s print edition.

Ovechkin’s nine 50-goal seasons by the numbers:

36

Years young, Ovechkin’s age, making him the oldest player in NHL history with a 50-goal season. Boston Bruins legend John Bucyk was two months shy of his 36th birthday when he scored his 50th goal during the 1970-71 season.

7-2

The Capitals’ record in games in which Ovechkin has scored his 50th goal. Washington’s only other loss before Wednesday came in 2006, when Ovechkin first accomplished the feat.

11

Different players who have assisted on Ovechkin’s nine 50th goals.

6

Times Nicklas Backstrom has assisted on Ovechkin’s 50th goal, including Wednesday.

2

Hat tricks Ovechkin has registered in games in which he has scored his 50th goal of the season.

