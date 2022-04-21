Former scout sues Nationals over vaccine-related termination

Placeholder while article actions load

Benny Gallo, once a longtime scout for the Washington Nationals, is suing the team after he was terminated for not complying with the its vaccination mandate last August. Gallo, who had unsuccessfully sought a religious exemption from the team, filed a complaint in federal court in Washington on Wednesday, seeking to have his firing reversed, his employment reinstated and backpay awarded. He was the organization for close to a decade, serving as an area scout in Southern California.

Gallo’s lawsuit is similar to ones filed by former Nationals employees Brad Holman and Larry Pardo this past September. Holman, a former pitching coordinator, and Pardo, a former minor league pitching coach, refused the vaccine, citing religious reasons. Their litigation is still pending, according to the lawyer representing them, though there’s been little movement in the past seven months. Gallo’s religion was frequently cited by the firm representing him, the Thomas More Society, in a statement issued Wednesday.

Advertisement

“The Washington Nationals’ denial of a reasonable accommodation is unlawful,” Charles LiMandri, one of Gallo’s lawyers, said in the statement. “Mr. Gallo’s beliefs regarding the sanctity of his physical body and obligation to take care of it are those of a devout Christian. Additionally, Mr. Gallo’s pro-life beliefs require that he not inject into his body a vaccine that is in any way connected with taking the life of another human being through abortion, a condition that he has learned is true of all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States.”

A Nationals spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter. But when Holman and Prado filed their complaints in the fall, also suggesting their exemption requests were unfairly ruled on, a team spokeswoman said: “While we are not going to comment on specific exemptions, we took every request very seriously and applied a rigorous and interactive process to each request as is prescribed by applicable law.”

Holman and Pardo made a similar claim as Gallo, saying through their lawyer that they are “devoutly religious and refuse to take Covid vaccines as they are developed from and/or tested with aborted fetal cells.”

Advertisement

While Pfizer and Moderna used cell lines from aborted fetal tissue to test whether the vaccines worked, the vaccines were not developed from those lines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine used lab-replicated fetal cells during its production process, but the vaccine does not contain fetal cells. The Vatican has said it is morally acceptable to receive coronavirus vaccines that have used aborted fetuses in research and the production process because the “cooperation in evil” is considered remote.

The Nationals instituted their vaccination mandate for all non-playing employees last August, which led to a handful of departures from the organization. Bob Boone, a longtime special assistant to General Manager Mike Rizzo, chose not to get the vaccine and had his contract terminated. So did Gallo, Holman, Pardo and Greg Barajas, a member of the major league training staff, among others.

Once the policy was instituted, employees had two weeks to either show proof of full vaccination or a first shot, or file for a health or religious exemption. And for those who applied for an exemption, the Nationals had a multistep review process, including a questionnaire; deliberation by outside counsel; and a Zoom meeting with Betsy Philpott, the team’s general counsel, and members of the human relations department, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

Advertisement

In Wednesday’s statement, Gallo’s lawyers said he’s “been medically tested and found to have natural immunity” and “expressed his willingness to wear a mask in close quarters and indoor close contact, test weekly, and continue to take good care of his body to maintain a healthy state by exercising, eating healthy and taking vitamins.”

LiMandri said Gallo refuses all vaccinations and has not received one since he was a child. The lawyer added that Gallo “uses only osteopathic therapies and generally does not seek aid from other medical professionals.” After being fired by the Nationals, the statement said Gallo also lost an elected position as vice president of the Southern California Scouts Association.

GiftOutline Gift Article