To grow U.S. men’s volleyball, advocates turned to HBCUs

Placeholder while article actions load

Greg Moore stood at the Masters in early April not five feet from Tiger Woods as the legendary golfer teed off in front of adoring crowds. Moore thought of the impact Woods has had on golf and the influence Venus and Serena Williams have had in tennis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And he thought of the very beginnings of an effort to bring men’s volleyball to a wider, more diverse audience — an effort that saw its latest step arrive this week in South Carolina, with six historically Black colleges and universities playing in the inaugural Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s volleyball tournament.

The introduction of men’s volleyball to HBCUs is just one phase of an effort to simultaneously bring the sport to underserved communities and build the pipeline of talent. It was the brainchild of Team USA men’s coach John Speraw, who also heads UCLA’s program, but it required buy-in from Moore, the SIAC commissioner.

“The opportunity to play a part in literally changing the face of another sport that is quite popular — it’s not often you get that opportunity,” he said. “Where it goes you don’t know, but you have to at least try.”

In 2016, Speraw partnered with friend and longtime nonprofit executive Wade Garard to form the First Point Volleyball Foundation with three goals in mind: Spread the game at the university level, as just 46 Division I and II universities at the time offered men’s volleyball as an official sport; conduct a grass-roots effort to bring boys’ volleyball to the high school and youth level, as fewer than two dozen states sponsored boys’ high school volleyball; and focus on diversity and inclusion in a sport that has not found a home in majority African American cities. Only 5 percent of Division I and II men’s volleyball players were Black in 2021.

Advertisement

The first two goals are already in motion: Four Division I schools have announced plans to debut men’s volleyball in the past four years, after none arrived for nearly two decades, and the sport is growing at the high school level at a rapid rate.

But to achieve the third goal, Garard and Speraw knew they had to find the right partners, and at the Intercollegiate Athletics Forum in New York City in December 2018, Garard made a beeline to Moore, hoping to present the idea of men’s volleyball at the HBCU level.

Moore was incredulous. Born and raised in New Jersey, Moore thought men’s volleyball was played on beaches. His familiarity with the game and its potential at the college level was limited, but Garard was undaunted, and he got Moore hooked on the power, excitement and promise of the sport.

Speraw and Garard sensed the enthusiasm and moved quickly, inviting Moore and other key SIAC stakeholders to the Park City, Utah, home of First Point donor Scott Stowell for the BYU Invitational, a four-team tournament in mid-March, which included the then-No. 8 Cougars, then-No. 2 Hawaii, Princeton and Division II McKendree University out of Lebanon, Ill., with a total enrollment of roughly 2,300.

Advertisement

“I had a layover in Utah once. I’d never left the airport,” Moore said. “I have to say, spending four or five days in Park City, going to BYU, I had the distinct impression that the only Black people in Utah were us and the Utah Jazz. But the Stowells and Wade and John — they could not have been more hospitable.”

McKendree, en route to a 13-13 finish on the year, stunned the Cougars with a 3-1 win on their own court. The Bearcats’ coach, Nickie Sanlin, is a Black woman. She coaches the men’s and women’s teams.

Fort Valley State Athletic Director Anthony Holloman saw that the runway for SIAC volleyball did not have to be a long one, and he said, “It contextualized the idea that this was a sport you could compete in at the highest levels even as a D-II school.”

But there was still convincing to be done.

Advertisement

Sitting in Stowell’s kitchen in Utah, Garard and Moore talked about the next steps of getting HBCU men’s volleyball off the ground. Garard mentioned his connection to legendary track Olympian Edwin Moses, whose son, Julian, had played college volleyball at Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill. Moore has known Moses, a Morehouse alumnus, for years.

“Want me to call him?” Moore said to a surprised Garard.

Enlisting the assistance of a sports legend helped in the group’s pitch to SIAC presidents, including David Thomas of Morehouse.

For the presidents and athletic directors involved, it was about more than just bumps, sets and spikes. It was about dollars and sense, and Garard laid out to them that adding men’s volleyball could be a revenue generator. With schools limited to 4.5 scholarships in the men’s game, Garard pointed out, men’s volleyball could act as an enrollment booster, particularly among international students.

At the 2019 NCAA convention, Garard and Moore presented to the SIAC Council of Presidents their ideas for introducing the sport, including nearly $1 million in First Point grants to be split among six schools.

“I was particularly intrigued, just as a sports fan, knowing how much men’s volleyball around the world is such a burgeoning sport,” Edward Waters President A. Zachary Faison said. “I was intrigued by the notion of HBCUs and the SIAC being positioned at the forefront to take advantage of the opportunities from an athletic perspective and for growth and enrollment.”

Advertisement

Six schools ultimately established programs to begin the season — Edward Waters, Morehouse, Fort Valley State, Central State, Benedict and Kentucky State — with the conference tournament title match set for Thursday in Rock Hill, S.C.

If you ask Speraw, this endeavor has not been entirely altruistic.

After he led Team USA to the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the squad fell to 10th at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Speraw looks across the globe and sees Team USA lagging behind. He’s looking to build up a pipeline of talent, and that begins at the local level.

“When I took the national team, I felt some responsibility to not just win gold medals but to ensure the next coach had a better situation,” Speraw said. “When I left UC Irvine to coach UCLA, I took all my notes, because I knew I’d have to beat them. When I decide to be done with Team USA, I’m leaving every note behind. I want them to win the very next match.”

Advertisement

A foundational part of that mission is taking volleyball into underserved communities, particularly those that serve as the home of the six HBCU men’s volleyball programs.

During spring break this year, Speraw took his UCLA men’s team to Atlanta for youth clinics and nonleague matches with Morehouse and Fort Valley State. The Bruins met with students from Hope-Hill Elementary School and Howard Middle School, which Martin Luther King Jr. attended from 1936 to 1940.

It was a transformative experience for the Bruins, Speraw said, and all involved.

“It is vitally important for younger Black people who aspire to attend HBCUs — or even those who look at young Black athletes like myself — to see what we’re doing,” said Morehouse setter and co-captain Collin Concepcion. “It’s important to give more of these opportunities to Black children.”

Read more about sports and social issues “But while Osaka Inc. is thriving, Naomi, the woman, is hurting. Tennis doesn’t seem to be helping. And she doesn’t owe it to anyone to keep trying — not her sponsors, not her fans and not the game.” Read Candace Buckner on Naomi Osaka. “I can’t escape into sports. Nor should I. I don’t even want to try, even during this most absorbing stretch of the sports calendar. March Madness for me is no competition for the real madness that, while overseas this time, seems oh so close.” Read Kevin B. Blackistone on the war in Ukraine. “It was all true. The members of the women’s team had been wronged. For years, they had to play more, and win bigger, to be paid anything close to their male counterparts. They got less pay for better work.” Read Sally Jenkins on the USWNT settlement with U.S. Soccer. “Who’s lying here? Probably, to some degree, both sides. The NFL expecting Snyder to stop lying, covering up, blocking and bullying is a little bit like expecting a poisonous cobra not to bite you. You are who you are.” Read John Feinstein on Daniel Snyder and the NFL.

GiftOutline Gift Article