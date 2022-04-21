Joel Embiid buries game-winner in OT as 76ers push Raptors to the brink

Placeholder while article actions load

The Toronto Raptors squandered two great opportunities to get back into their playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, then Joel Embiid hit a last-second game-winner to make sure they didn’t get a third. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the score tied at 101 in overtime of Game 3 of this Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Toronto, Philadelphia set up its final possession with an inbounds pass from the left sideline. Time was of the essence, as there was 0.9 seconds remaining on the shot clock and just 2.6 seconds remaining on the game clock.

Embiid, who earlier this week was named one of three NBA MVP finalists, opened the play near the free throw line and waited for Tyrese Maxey and Georges Niang to curl toward the top of the key. Once both cleared out of the way, Embiid used a screen from Tobias Harris to free himself from Raptors center Precious Achiuwa and dart toward the ball.

Danny Green found Embiid with a pass at the left angle, and the 7-footer received the ball while turning to his right so that he could square up to the basket. As Raptors guard Fred VanVleet raced to challenge the shot, Embiid lofted a three-pointer that left his hand before the shot clock expired and swished through with less than a second remaining in overtime that secured a 104-101 victory.

“That’s one of my favorite spots,” Embiid said. “Great play call. Tobias set an amazing screen. Danny had a great pass. All I had to do was finish it. I’m glad I did. [Harris] got me so wide open. He’s the reason why I made the shot.”

JOEL WINS IT FOR THE SIXERS FROM DEEP IN OT!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/gYFaKf6GY9 — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2022

Embiid finished with a game-high 33 points and 13 rebounds to give Philadelphia a 3-0 series lead and a chance to sweep Toronto in Game 4 on Saturday.

The dramatic game-winner recalled Embiid’s most recent playoff game in Toronto: a Game 7 loss in the second round of the 2019 playoffs. In that hard-fought contest, Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard eliminated the 76ers by hitting a baseline buzzer-beater that famously bounced four times on the rim before going in.

“We know what happened a couple years ago,” Embiid said. “This is always a tough place to play at, especially in the playoffs. They have great fans. They’re loud. I knew I was definitely going to be the bad guy. The job is not done. We need to get one more.”

For the Raptors, it was a painful end to a night of missed opportunities, as they blew a 17-point lead early in the second quarter and a five-point lead with two minutes remaining in regulation. Toronto also had multiple chances to make potential game-winning free throws but couldn’t convert.

After Philadelphia’s James Harden tied the game at 95 in the final minute of regulation, Achiuwa drew a foul with less than 30 seconds left and had two free throw attempts to put Toronto back in front. The 22-year-old Achiuwa, who finished with 20 points in 36 minutes off the bench, missed both and the game went to overtime.

In the extra period, Raptors forward OG Anunoby was fouled with 26 seconds left and the 76ers clinging to a 101-100 lead. While Anunoby finished with team-high 26 points and made his first attempt, he missed the second, thereby setting up Embiid’s heroics.

“That’s about as tough of a loss as I can remember here,” said Raptors Coach Nick Nurse, who is in his fourth season. “If we pull that thing out, we’ve got ourselves a series. Instead, you’ve got yourself a really, really deep hole to dig out of.”

