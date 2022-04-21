Mike Tyson punches man apparently badgering him on flight, video shows

Placeholder while article actions load

It was 4/20 in San Francisco, and nothing could stop Mike Tyson from having a great time. The legendary boxer-turned-cannabis businessman was eating edibles on the annual marijuana holiday and telling the thousands gathered in Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park that they were taking the good vibes “to another level in life.”

But as Tyson was about to fly back to Florida on Wednesday night, a JetBlue passenger sitting behind him in first class seemingly ruined his high. After the man reportedly kept harassing him, video from TMZ Sports shows Tyson appearing to repeatedly punch the man and bloodying his face.

“My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson,” a man is heard saying on one of the videos posted to TMZ.

The passenger whom Tyson appeared to punch, who is identified as “George” by a witness filming an interaction, sported three or four bloody cuts on the right side of his head moments after the encounter.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear whether Tyson was arrested or faces charges stemming from the incident. Federal law prohibits passengers from assaulting other passengers or crew members. Passengers are subject to civil penalties for any misconduct that “can threaten the safety of the flight by disrupting or distracting cabin crew from their safety duties,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bruh Mike Tyson beat up a guy on a airplane 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wspirBbXUI — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) April 21, 2022

A spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. When asked about the incident, Doug Yakel, a spokesman with San Francisco International Airport, directed all questions to JetBlue. A spokesperson for JetBlue has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Jo Mignano, a representative for Tyson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

In the years since his boxing career and personal life careened off the rails, Tyson has reshaped himself into a humanitarian, family man and unlikely redemption story.

“I’m capable of helping a lot of people less fortunate than myself — that’s what I’m capable of doing, all over the world,” Tyson said during a post-fight news conference after his 2020 exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. that ended in a draw. “In a perfect world, I’m a missionary, in a perfect world. What I’m doing in the ring, I realize, is a gift not only for myself.

“Before it was all about me and the hot chick and the nice car and plane and the boats. It doesn’t do it for me anymore, so I want another way. I help somebody else, I guess, right, because I don’t get into that no more. I like my pigeons and my fancy clothes, but other than that, I don’t want anything. I have a life.”

All the while, the Tyson 2.0 cannabis brand has become a multimillion-dollar success. His company offers several strains of cannabis flower, according to SFGATE. Among the products offered are ear-shaped edibles — a callback to Tyson’s 1997 rematch against Evander Holyfield in which Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s ear in one of the most bizarre fights in boxing history.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Tyson appeared at the 420 Hippie Hill festival in San Francisco to promote his cannabis brand and present Eve Meyer, who headed up the nonprofit San Francisco Suicide Prevention for 30 years, with the festival’s inaugural community and compassion award, according to SFGATE.

“Listen, we’re gonna take this to another level in life,” said Tyson, whom one person described as being in “the best mood.” “I’m the world champion, and now I’m the world champion of cannabis, and we can’t be stopped. Look at us. Thousands of people [are] looking at us, and we’re getting high. This is beautiful. … Look at me, baby, look how beautiful I look up here.”

Hours later, Tyson’s mood on his redeye flight to Fort Lauderdale was ruined by a passenger who appeared to talk his ear off, TMZ reported. After Tyson took a selfie with him, the man, identified as “George,” is shown saying something to the former boxer. Tyson appears unimpressed and bothered.

Advertisement

“He over here rapping with Tyson,” said the witness in one of the two videos posted to TMZ. The witness said of his friend, “He don’t know how to act.”

Another video shows Tyson and the passenger in the middle of the altercation, with Tyson swinging at the man’s chest as the passenger tried to stave him off.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey!” one man is heard yelling in the video. “Hey, Mike! Mike, c’mon!”

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that someone has badgered Tyson in a public setting. While he was attending a comedy show in Hollywood last month, a rowdy spectator interrupted the comedian to challenge Tyson to a fight. Tyson remained calm and eventually hugged the man, but the scene turned dangerous when the man pulled out a loaded gun from his waistband, causing audience members to scramble under their tables.

Advertisement

While questions remain about the airplane incident, many on social media have already sided with Tyson. Comedian Jim Norton joked that Tyson “handled an unruly passenger on a plane the way every unruly passenger should be handled on a plane.” Rapper and actor Ice T reflected on how it’s a problem when people like the JetBlue passenger “think they WON’T get punched in the Face.” Another observer comically summed up what most people would have done if the former “Baddest Man on the Planet” asked him to stop bugging him.

“While I am not saying Mike Tyson was right in punching dude, if Mike Tyson tells me to leave him alone, I’m going to try to change seats just in case I fall asleep so my snoring doesn’t disturb him,” he wrote.

While I am not saying Mike Tyson was right in punching dude, if Mike Tyson tells me to leave him alone, I’m going to try to change seats just in case I fall asleep so my snoring doesn’t disturb him. https://t.co/8vbO9O5HEb — Gerald Goodridge (@ghgoodridge) April 21, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article