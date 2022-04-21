Boxing promotion shuts down over ties to alleged Irish crime boss

Placeholder while article actions load

A boxing promotion company said Wednesday that it was shutting down because of a lingering association with an alleged Irish crime boss. MTK Global denied any remaining ties to Daniel Joseph Kinahan, a man wanted by U.S. and Irish authorities, but said it has been unable to work with other fight promoters.

“Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters,” stated MTK Global, which also had mixed martial arts competitors on its roster, “we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month.”

The promotion said it has been subjected to “unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism” since last week, when the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions on Kinahan, as well as on his family members and associates. He was accused by the Treasury of playing “an integral part in organizing the supply of drugs in Ireland” and of “attempting to facilitate the importation of cocaine into the United Kingdom.”

Kinahan, whom the Treasury said is now based in Dubai, was also accused of directing payments to several people serving prison sentences, including for murder and attempted murder on behalf of what the department designated as the Kinahan Organized Crime Group.

At a news conference last week in Dublin, U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin announced that her government was offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the “financial disruption” of the Kinahan crime organization or “the arrests and convictions of its leaders.” Those leaders were identified as Kinahan; his father, Christopher Vincent Kinahan; and his brother, Christopher Kinahan Jr.

Irish police commissioner Drew Harris warned at the news conference that “if you deal with the individuals who are sanctioned as part of the Kinahan organized crime gang, you are dealing with criminals engaged in drug trafficking.” Asked about those in the sports world who might have dealings with entities associated with Kinahan, Harris replied: “I’d ask them to look to their own business, at the probity of their own business and the relationship with their fans and, really, is this something they want to be involved with in terms of their legitimate business. I think the answer to that is a resounding no.”

Among those to cut ties with MTK Global last week was promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank.

“I’m a law-abiding American citizen and I will adhere to those sanctions and not have any business relationship or any other relationship with him — period,” Arum told ESPN. “The U.S. government doesn’t make an allegation like this unless there is evidence to back it up. So, case closed. You cannot take the U.S. position and treat it lightly. It’s very, very serious for the U.S. to say what they’ve said.”

Arum is a co-promoter of Tyson Fury, the British heavyweight champion who signed with MTK Global in 2017, the same year the promotion was purportedly sold away from Kinahan and a partner who helped found it in 2012. MTK Global said in its statement Wednesday that it was “a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan’s involvement in MTK ceased in 2017.”

However, Kinahan was suspected of maintaining influence on the promotion behind the scenes, and he remained a publicly cited adviser to fighters. In a 2020 video he shared online, Fury credited Kinahan multiple times with setting up a showdown between Fury and fellow British star Anthony Joshua. Fury, whose reported agreement with Joshua’s camp later fell through, also posed earlier this year in a photo with Kinahan.

At an open workout Tuesday ahead of a World Boxing Council title fight against Dillian Whyte, Fury said of Kinahan: “The man’s been a boxing fan. Not much more I can say. There’s not much more of a relationship. There is none.”

Asked if he had severed ties with Kinahan, Fury replied: “That’s none of your business and none of anybody else’s business. My business is my business, your business is yours, and that’s it. [The accusations have] nothing to do with me. I’m just a stupid boxer who gets punched in the face for a living.”

After a victory last week, UFC fighter Mounir Lazzez used a post-fight interview to express gratitude to Kinahan, whom Lazzez called his “brother.”

“Without him, I would never be the man who I am today,” Lazzez, who hails from Tunisia, said of Kinahan, “and my career at this point. Thanks a lot.”

Claiming that meeting with Kinahan last month in Dubai was an “innocent mistake,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman issued a statement Monday in which he said, “I confirm that the World Boxing Council and all its members absolutely reject any action that is detrimental to human beings and we will continue, as always, in total compliance with the laws of all countries in the world.”

MTK Global announced Tuesday that its CEO, former ESPN and ABC Sports executive Bob Yalen, resigned for “personal reasons.” Yalen said in a statement released by the promotion that “the pressure of the last few weeks has been particularly intense” and that he needed to “consider the impact on myself and my family.”

Kinahan has denied any involvement in criminal enterprise. In a lengthy statement shared last year with talkSPORT, he said: “There is no evidence or proof against me. I have said repeatedly: I have no criminal record anywhere in the world. Sections of the media ask that I disprove a negative. This is impossible but it shows what I’m up against.”

Kinahan added in the statement that he would “continue working every day to bring out the best in, and look after, the boxers I am lucky enough to work with.”

In its statement Wednesday, MTK Global said that despite “repeated reassurances” that Kinahan was no longer involved with it, “unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.”

“MTK prospered because we always put the long term interests of our fighters at the heart of what we do,” the promotion asserted. “Our priority in the weeks ahead will be to ensure that our world class boxers are supported to find new partnerships as swiftly as possible.”

