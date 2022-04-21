Long balls burn the Nationals, who settle for a split with the D’backs

Placeholder while article actions load

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday, Juan Soto stepped to the plate with his Washington Nationals trailing by one. It was the precise scenario that Manager Dave Martinez envisioned when he shifted Soto to the No. 2 spot in the order this season — the chance to get him more pivotal at-bats late in games.

But facing Arizona Diamondbacks closer Mark Melancon, Soto didn’t deliver, popping out to third baseman Yonny Hernandez. Soto slammed his bat in disgust, and the Nationals fell, 4-3, at Nationals Park.

Washington struggled at the plate in this series, a split with the scuffling Diamondbacks (5-8) after the Nationals (6-9) took the first two games in a doubleheader Tuesday. Washington scored 12 runs across the four games, leaving it with plenty of frustration.

This one was settled by the long ball. The teams combined for four home runs, but the Diamondbacks hit three in the first five innings and Nelson Cruz’s two-run, 426-foot moonshot in the fourth wasn’t enough for the Nationals.

Like Soto an inning later, Cruz batted with the bases loaded in the eighth with the Nationals down 4-2. Alcides Escobar walked, and an error by Hernandez allowed Victor Robles to reach second and Escobar to move to third. Leadoff man César Hernández struck out, and the Diamondbacks intentionally walked Soto. But Cruz popped the first pitch he saw into foul territory and, after first baseman Christian Walker caught it, Cruz lightly tapped his bat against his helmet.

Josh Bell pushed home a run on a catcher’s interference call to get the Nationals within one, but Keibert Ruiz popped up the first pitch he saw to end the threat. Back-to-back two-out singles by Escobar and Robles, then César Hernández being hit by a pitch, set the stage for Soto in the ninth, but the big hit never materialized.

This Nationals lineup was built for power — Soto, Bell and new addition Cruz combined for 88 homers last season. Ruiz, albeit a developing hitter, was expected to contribute mightily as the No. 5 hitter. Even Maikel Franco, who was set to be a backup but was thrust into the lineup after Carter Kieboom’s injury, has hit more than 20 home runs three times in his career.

But, through four series, the Nationals haven’t produced many long balls. Entering Thursday, they had just eight home runs, tied for 27th in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates; only the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles had fewer. And six of those eight home runs were solo shots.

Cruz was brought in to be protection for Soto, who had the most walks in the majors last year. Entering Thursday, he had been walked an MLB-leading 14 times. And before Cruz’s homer, Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies pitched around Soto on five pitches.

That homer let the Nationals tie the score at 2 after the Diamondbacks got a pair of early runs on solo shots. Nationals left-hander Josh Rogers was one pitch away from ending the first and second innings with no runs allowed. But both times — facing Matt Davison and then Jack McCarthy — he allowed an opposite-field home run on two-strike sliders that caught too much of the plate.

The final home run — a two-run shot by Cooper Hummel in the fifth — proved to be the difference, and one batter later, Rogers’s day was done. He went 4⅓ innings and allowed six hits, but three proved more costly than the rest.

What were the Nationals’ pregame roster moves? The Nationals selected the contract of right-hander Erasmo Ramírez from Class AAA Rochester and placed righty Hunter Harvey on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator strain. Washington moved utility man Ehire Adrianza — who injured his quad during spring training — to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for Ramírez, 31.

Ramírez, a 10-year veteran, pitched the eighth inning and didn’t allow a run despite loading the bases. He entered with a 4.37 ERA in 216 appearances with five major league teams, most recently playing for the Detroit Tigers last season.

Harvey’s IL stint is another blow to the bullpen. Sean Doolittle was placed on the injured list Wednesday with an elbow strain, and Mason Thompson has been on the IL since April 10 with a biceps strain. Harvey had been called up to take Thompson’s place. In four appearances, he pitched 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

What’s the latest on Dee Strange-Gordon? The utility man still hasn’t been cleared to return, Martinez said. He was placed on the IL on April 15 without a designation, which suggests he tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Nationals have not announced that. When Strange-Gordon is cleared, Martinez said he’ll probably go on a rehab assignment for five or six days before he rejoins the team.

What is the situation with Gerardo Carrillo? Carrillo, the Nationals’ seventh-ranked prospect per MLB.com, was placed on the seven-day IL with shoulder discomfort Wednesday. The 23-year-old righty, who is with Class AA Harrisburg, was one of four prospects included in last year’s trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

