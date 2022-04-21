Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Look now at Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP and a finalist to win the award again. Just two games into the playoffs, he’s raging. And he’s miffed. With the Golden State Warriors back to being healthy and splashy, Jokic looks completely overwhelmed trying to do what he has become known for: carrying the injured and inadequate Denver Nuggets.

Jokic, as literal an MVP as it gets, has taken his game to the basketball deity stratosphere over the past two seasons. Right now, though, he’s upset because Gary Payton II slapped him on the butt after blocking his shot. He’s whining because Draymond Green, who is five inches shorter and 50 pounds lighter than him, is putting on a defensive clinic. He’s still playing well, at least statistically, but he’s operating on an island and unable to create for his teammates as he usually does.

Jokic was ejected from Game 2, and it wouldn’t have been surprising if he had decided to walk from San Francisco to Denver to calm down. Asked afterward about the source of his frustration, Jokic told reporters, “I mean, it’s pretty much everything.”

In a long, 82-game regular season, Jokic can mask plenty with his stat-stuffing arsenal. But playoff basketball is always different for singular superstars who are forced to dominate and conceal. It’s all the more challenging because Jokic is now viewed through an MVP microscope that shuns context and prefers to measure him against the all-time greats who have won the honor.

In the NBA, the MVP award doesn’t crown a superstar as much as it brands him with a hot iron. It’s the most coveted burden in sports, a profound acknowledgment of greatness that sometimes doubles as a target for pedantic evaluation.

Because one person can affect a basketball game so heavily, the NBA has the most exacting “How great are you?” standard in team sports. Last season, Jokic won the MVP award by a wide margin over Joel Embiid, and this season, the game-changing centers have engaged in a closer competition. Such a run puts Jokic in the greater game of legends, but with it comes a greater headache.

There’s a misconception that the MVP is an award reserved for infallible legends who are destined to deliver a championship. While it’s true the overwhelming majority of MVPs eventually win titles — and about one-third do so during the season in which they are honored — it’s also quite ordinary for them to encounter the postseason blues.

The loud and overwrought debates of today can make you think these struggles mean an MVP is unworthy. But NBA history suggests difficulty is the most important part of the journey, and for young MVPs attempting to take uncelebrated franchises to new places, it’s the inevitable part.

Only two years ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a back-to-back MVP whose team couldn’t get to the Finals despite having the league’s best record for two straight seasons. The Milwaukee Bucks had just lost to Miami in the second round, and many used the setback to claim LeBron James — who went on to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the championship as the Finals MVP — was more deserving of the regular season award. It was open season on Antetokounmpo’s imperfections. And then what happened? The Greek Freak led the Bucks to the title last season.

Some superstars win the MVP award because they are the most dominant player on a team that can’t lose. Jokic is one who has spent the past two seasons willing undermanned Denver to a remarkable level of competitiveness. The Nuggets have struggled to keep the rest of what would be a title-contending core on the court, but Jokic is always there, covering up as much as any superstar possibly could. Despite the injuries, Denver has a .617 regular season winning percentage during this span. It’s mostly because Jokic has reimagined the possibilities for a modern big man, taking his playmaking acumen to an even higher level and leading the Nuggets in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. As a point center, he occupies his own lofty place in basketball history.

The last time the Nuggets were relatively healthy, they went to the Western Conference finals in 2020. A year ago, they parlayed Jokic’s MVP season into a No. 3 seed, but Phoenix swept them in the second round. Now, as a No. 6 seed, they’re hoping to stay alive in the first round against the Warriors, who have more depth, versatility and shooting.

Golden State was also the NBA’s top defensive team this season, even though it played almost half of its games without Green, who has been the league’s most complete defender for nearly a decade. At full strength and locked into playoff mode, the Warriors would be tough for any opponent, but they’re an especially difficult matchup for a Denver team missing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. That’s about 40 points per game the Nuggets desperately need in this series.

No doubt, Jokic must control his emotions, something Coach Michael Malone has spent the past few days working through with his best player. But those blowouts in San Francisco validated just how impressive it is that the Nuggets, without a true, contender-worthy second or third scoring option, finagled a 48-34 record this season using Jokic and mirrors.

His play epitomizes the “valuable” part of MVP. However, his reward is having to face another well-stocked team when everyone is watching. Going back to the Phoenix series last year, Jokic and Denver have lost six straight playoff games. Even if the Nuggets get swept again, it shouldn’t minimize what Jokic has accomplished in holding Denver together for this long. Then again, he shouldn’t test that assumption.

“He’s got to show guys, in adverse times when things aren’t going your way, you’ve got to find a way to fight through it,” Malone said. “Be mentally tough. That’s going to be a challenge for him moving forward.”

The challenge isn’t for Jokic to prove that he deserved the MVP award he already has. The challenge isn’t even for him to show why he’s a viable repeat winner. It’s about the future, about working through this scar tissue and developing grit for later, when Denver finally gets back its entire roster.

Jokic must embrace the joy and frustration. They’re both critical parts of the MVP experience.

