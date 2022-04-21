Junior college pitcher faces possible expulsion after tackling base runner

Placeholder while article actions load

A viral video of a junior college pitcher attacking an opposing base runner as he rounded third may lead to the expulsion of that pitcher, his school said Wednesday. The incident occurred after North Central Texas College first baseman Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead home run off Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward in the sixth inning of their Wednesday game. Woodward charged then rammed into Phillips after he stepped on third base, before Phillips’s teammates piled on top of Woodward.

Football is year-round in Texas as this Weatherford College pitcher absolutely levels a North Central Texas College player as he rounds the bases after a homer: (via: https://t.co/s17HwtZql5) pic.twitter.com/FpgvSIWtLj — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 20, 2022

Umpires suspended the game after the hit. Weatherford College said in a statement that it is investigating the incident and that Woodward “will face potential disciplinary action … up to and possibly including expulsion.” It added that campus police are also investigating the incident and have taken statements.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” Jeff Lightfoot, Weatherford’s baseball coach and assistant athletic director, said in the school’s statement. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards,” he said. “We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

A statement regarding today's incident at the WC baseball game. pic.twitter.com/QbKiaK63vs — WC Coyote Athletics (@WCCoyotes) April 20, 2022

Phillips emerged from the pile and stepped on home plate after players were separated. NCTC chancellor Brent Wallace in a statement that the school supports its student-athletes and that it will work with Weatherford “to determine the full extent of this event.”

“The unfortunate events at Weatherford College will be used as a teaching moment for our student-athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future.” he said.

