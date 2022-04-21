Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea

What you need to read on international soccer

The U.S. men’s national soccer team qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. The World Cup draw is set. Here’s what that means for the USMNT.

Nine months after Denmark star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field when his heart stopped during a Euro 2020 game, he returned to the pitch on which he was revived.

Some of the biggest stars of the U.S. women’s national team publicly criticized the U.S. Soccer Federation in the wake of allegations of abuse against male NWSL coaches.

Italy will miss the World Cup for the second straight time after being handed a stunning home loss by North Macedonia, 1-0, during a playoff semifinal.

