Six more major winners commit to Wells Fargo Championship at Avenel

Placeholder while article actions load

The PGA Tour’s return to the D.C. area received another round of commitments from major championship winners, including Jason Day, Gary Woodland, Louis Oosthuizen and Zach Johnson, Wells Fargo Championship officials announced on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The tournament, taking place at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm from May 5 to 8 — the first PGA Tour event in the Washington suburbs since 2018 — also is set to feature Xander Schauffele, ranked 12th in the world, as well as No. 18 Abraham Ancer.

Rounding out the eight players whose commitments were announced Thursday are Charl Schwartzel and Webb Simpson, both winners of one major championship.

Players have until April 29 at 5 p.m. to announce their intention to play in the event.

Day, the winner of the 2016 PGA Championship and a former No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is among eight players in the field who have won the Wells Fargo Championship. Most notable in that group is Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner and the first player to commit to the event.

The four-time major champion and runner-up at the Masters won the Wells Fargo Championship last year at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, the event’s regular home.

Advertisement

The Presidents Cup, however, is being played at Quail Hollow in September, compelling the PGA Tour to move the tournament to Avenel, which for decades had hosted a tour stop until the National departed four years ago.

Tournament director Gary Sobba has suggested a strong field, in addition to the expected robust turnout from an enthusiastic golf fan base in the region, could mean the PGA Tour coming back to the area regularly again.

The tour began its regular run in the Potomac-Bethesda corridor in 1980, when the tournament then known as the Kemper Open arrived at storied Congressional Country Club. The Kemper Open moved around the corner to Avenel in 1987, and the tournament changed names several times thereafter with fresh title sponsors before ending in 2006.

In 2007, Tiger Woods became the tournament host, and the D.C. area hosted every event through the final playing, with the exception of 2010 and 2011, when it moved to Aronimink outside of Philadelphia.

Woods citied the lack of a title sponsor for the demise of a PGA Tour stop in the national capital region.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a community that deserves annual golf,” Sobba said. “Our goal is to try to prove that, hey, a strong annual tournament — this tournament being strong in May — would merit that.”

The most recent winner of a major championship to commit was Woodland, who captured the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. The American with booming distance off the tee beat Brooks Koepka by three shots and was six in front of Schauffele, who finished tied for third and remains one of the top players in the world still seeking his first major.

Schauffele tied for fifth last year in the final FedEx Cup standings after claiming the gold medal for the United States at the Summer Olympics in Japan.

Tony Finau, another standout in the FedEx Cup race, committed last week to play in the Wells Fargo. Finau finished tied for 11th in the FedEx Cup standings last year and won the Northern Trust, which serves as the first leg of three in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Johnson, meanwhile, is the only winner of multiple majors other than McIlroy to have committed to the Wells Fargo to this point. The American won the Masters in 2007 and the British Open in 2015.

Read more golf news The Masters: Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, won the 2022 Masters. It is the first major championship for the 25-year-old American. Tiger tracker: With a second consecutive 78 in the books and a closing score of 13 over par, Tiger Woods wrapped up his improbable participation in the 86th Masters. Golfing while Black: Twenty-five years after Tiger Woods’s arrival, golf is still overwhelmingly White. HBCUs (and one NBA champion) are hoping to change that. Barry Svrluga: For one generation of stars, golf’s timeline is slipping, slipping, slipping into the future.

GiftOutline Gift Article