Chad Ashton, as D.C. United’s interim coach, will try to bring the fun back

Chad Ashton strolled onto D.C. United’s training grounds Thursday morning, as he has done for 15 years as an assistant under four head coaches. For the second time, though, he was doing so as the interim boss, tasked with cleaning up the mess left by an abrupt firing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the wake of Hernán Losada’s dismissal Wednesday, Ashton will embrace two critical missions: getting the team back on track after four consecutive defeats in MLS play and restoring the joy that seemed to have been lost by some players during Losada’s 15-month tenure.

“I want them to come to work and have fun and look at it as an opportunity, not as a job,” Ashton said. “For a few of them, at times things were becoming a little difficult.”

United’s problems were twofold: The team was losing, and Losada’s relationship with some players and the front office had become strained. He was fired after posting a 16-19-5 record, including 2-4-0 this year.

Ashton and two players made available to reporters after training Thursday in Leesburg addressed that theme of happiness.

“Bringing the joy back and maybe loosening some of those restrictions will get guys to enjoy coming to training more and more and really being on the same page,” wing back Julian Gressel said.

Gressel shared a conversation he had with Frédéric Brillant, a former teammate who Thursday was promoted to Ashton’s staff from his assistant role with second-division Loudoun United.

“It’s our game that we love, that we’ve grown up loving,” Gressel said. “And he and Chad talked about getting back to that, getting the fun out of us again.”

Players and team officials privately complained about Losada overworking them, which they said resulted in numerous injuries. They also said he micromanaged them. Players’ fitness levels were monitored throughout the offseason via smartwatches, and in season players were subject to fines given the results of weigh-ins and other tests.

On his podcast Wednesday, Gressel said, “Chad’s thing was about enjoying it again, maybe not being so focused on your half a pound or pound.”

Captain Steven Birnbaum said: “Fans see 90 minutes of what we do, but we’re in here as a group every day for hours and hours. We play a game of soccer to enjoy it, and that’s a big message being said: We want to enjoy our time together, enjoy trainings, and we play our best when we are having fun.”

Birnbaum added, “It’s always fun to win — winning cures a lot.”

United will begin addressing that part of the puzzle Saturday at Audi Field against the New England Revolution. Though Ashton is the interim coach, club officials have no plans to conduct a search. In other words, barring additional issues, it’s his job for the rest of the season.

“I look at it as a huge opportunity, a huge responsibility, but it’s an honor to do it at all,” the 54-year-old Colorado native said. “Winning solves a lot. They want to prove themselves, focus on moving forward and say, ‘This is who we are; we’re a good team.’ They believe that.”

Gressel said Ashton has “a great relationship with everybody. He has had a ton of conversations of who he wants to be — an open coach you can come to with whatever, if that’s tactically on the field or personal life. He is certainly going to be good in that sense, in being very open and honest about things.”

Ashton also filled in as the interim coach late in the 2020 season, when Ben Olsen was fired after 10 years. He interviewed for the permanent job but lost out to Losada, who was coaching in Belgium at the time.

Ashton said he plans to retain Losada’s high-energy, high-pressure tactics. “I feel like we are doing a lot of things right,” he said. On Saturday against Austin, United played its best half of the year before conceding three late goals while shorthanded and losing, 3-2.

Losada addressed the players early Thursday morning at the training center. One staff member said it was “emotional” because, although some didn’t like his methods, they appreciated his passion and effort.

“He has made an impact on everyone here,” Gressel said, “and I think he’s left an imprint on this club.”

All eyes on Bale?

United is increasing its efforts to sign Welsh superstar Gareth Bale, whose contract with Real Madrid expires this summer, people familiar with the situation said.

D.C. officials have engaged in talks with Bale’s representatives on and off for several months, and in recent weeks the sides exchanged proposals that would make the 32-year-old winger the highest-paid player in club history, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s package of $5 million per year in 2018-19, one person said.

Bale, who signed with Real Madrid in 2013, earned an estimated $40 million last year, placing him in the top five globally. But he is on his way out of the Spanish club after spending last season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur and making just seven appearances across all competitions this season.

United officials have said they want to sign a third designated player to join Edison Flores and newly arrived Taxi Fountas.

Drawn with Red Bulls

United will host the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 32 on May 10. The draw, conducted Thursday, involved 21 MLS clubs and 11 lower-tier teams.

D.C. advanced Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over third-division Flower City Union in Rochester, N.Y. The Red Bulls won at second-flight Hartford Athletic, 2-1.

