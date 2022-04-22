Whom should the Commanders draft first? Analysts say defense is key.

Placeholder while article actions load

After the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz, Coach Ron Rivera quickly downplayed the team’s interest in grabbing a quarterback in the first round of the draft. Wentz is viewed by coaches as more than just a bridge player or even an experimental fix. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wentz, Rivera has said, could be a long-term fit. If true, the Commanders can use next week’s draft as a chance to build out with more playmakers and depth.

Washington has six picks in the upcoming draft, held April 28-30 in Las Vegas, starting with the No. 11 pick in the first round. As analysts and fans alike mock up the draft in nearly every way imaginable, Washington’s projections often center on some notable positions. The Commanders need help in the secondary and at wide receiver, and they also could use a middle linebacker and another guard after losing Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers. And the team needs depth across the board.

Multiple draft analysts, including ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr., have projected Washington to turn to its defense on Day 1 and take Kyle Hamilton, a safety out of Notre Dame, at No. 11.

“It’s exactly what they’re looking for, that kind of player,” Kiper said on a recent conference call with reporters.

Hamilton (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is widely regarded as the best safety in the class of 2022 because of his size, versatility and playmaking ability. At Notre Dame, he totaled 24 passes defended and eight interceptions, was an all-American selection all three seasons and was voted a team captain in 2021. He missed the latter half of last season with a knee injury, and he has fallen on the draft boards of some analysts because of his 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

“Good evaluators will make note of the 40 time, but you have to watch how he plays, and he plays like he’s the best player in the draft,” NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks said. “You could make the argument that Kyle Hamilton is the best player in the draft based on how he plays his position compared to everybody else. He doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses. He has great ball skills. He’s an excellent tackler. He can come down in the box and take on running backs in the hole.”

Rivera has cited Washington’s division as an important factor when evaluating talent. The team’s playoff hopes start with its ability to win against NFC East opponents.

“To be able to run the alley against a team like the Cowboys, who want to run the football, he’s got that ability to play high and then really get to the alley quickly and be able to help you in run support there as well,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “So I just think the overall skill set that he has is pretty unique for his size, and you just need more guys that can make plays back there.”

Brooks, a former NFL defensive back, had the Commanders taking cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 11 in his latest mock draft. The LSU product led the SEC with 21 passes defended and six interceptions as a freshman in 2019, but his production fell over the following two seasons.

“His 2019 film, he was the best cornerback in college football as a freshman,” Brooks said. “He has size. He has length. He has ball skills. He can challenge you. He can play a variety of ways and play at a high level. However, in 2020 and 2021, injuries and inconsistency marred his play. So the biggest challenge is [predicting] which one is going to show up in your building.”

Having a versatile defensive back would be a boon for Washington, which plays the majority of its snaps in nickel, with five defensive backs. Last year, it played its best down the stretch when it relied heavily on its “Buffalo” nickel package, with three safeties and two cornerbacks.

“With the game changing, you talk about big nickel, now [the safety] really has to be a decathlete that can do a bunch of different things, meaning he can play high as a center fielder, he can drop down in the box and play like a linebacker, he can go out wide sometimes and handle the tight end, and you also have to be able to chase down the athletic quarterbacks,” Brooks said.

Should the Commanders turn to offense with their first-round pick, wide receiver stands out as a notable need.

The team already has a pair of Ohio State wideouts in Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Perhaps they grab a third in Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave, two players Rivera spoke with in Columbus, Ohio, during their pro day.

“I think Garrett Wilson is going to be an explosive player at the next level,” said Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl. “He has real playmaking ability. I think Chris Olave is a really smooth player, a really polished player. He can really run. You worry a little bit about size and substance and play strength, but I think at minimum, he’ll be a solid number two receiver in the league.”

Nagy doesn’t believe this year’s wide receiving class is as strong as that of past years, but it has plenty of depth for teams to find quality players even on Day 2 and Day 3 — players such as Christian Watson, a 6-4 wideout from North Dakota State who ran a 4.36-second 40, or Alec Pierce out of Cincinnati.

Taking a lineman in the first round, especially at No. 11, might not excite fans, but Washington’s O-line was the crux of its offense last year. Without Scherff and Flowers, the Commanders could use the help of a player from a fairly deep group of guards.

“My favorite one is Zion Johnson from Boston College,” Nagy said. “I think he’s going to be a Pro Bowl player. … He’s smart off the charts. I feel the same way about Zion as I did about Terry McLaurin. He’s got that kind of character. That’s the type of human that you’re dealing with in Zion Johnson is a Terry McLaurin-level human being. He’s not going to allow himself not to be great.”

Jeremiah is partial to Kenyon Green, from Texas A&M.

“Maybe it’s a little bit early where [the Commanders] are picking, but I think he’s the best guard in the draft,” the NFL Network analyst said. “Maybe that’s a trade-back scenario, you try and land him.”

Trading back would give Washington another crack at landing an immediate contributor or more depth later in the draft. Day 2 is when they could find Chad Muma of Wyoming and Troy Andersen from Montana State, linebackers who could be options in the middle of the field.

“With the size that they have and the speed and the range that they have, and then you add to that the instincts, I just think that’s what teams are looking for in off-the-ball linebackers right now,” Jeremiah said. “Those two guys are great examples of why I think it could push down Devin Lloyd or Nakobe Dean or even Quay Walker a little bit because teams are saying, ‘Well, those are great players, but if I could get an Andersen or a Muma in round two, I would be quite okay with that.’ ”

Nagy views Muma as an immediate starter at middle linebacker, a spot Washington has struggled to fill in recent seasons.

“Everyone sees him as an NFL starter,” Nagy said. “I haven’t talked to anybody that sees him as a backup, really. He’s a really good player. He is everything you want.”

