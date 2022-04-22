Joan Adon ‘worked his rear end off’ to get to Nationals Park

Placeholder while article actions load

Joan Adon walked around the clubhouse with a little bit more pep in his step Wednesday, smiling and talking to teammates. There’s a lot to be happy about after getting your first major league win. Adon walked off the mound Tuesday night after pitching 6⅓ scoreless innings — the most by a Washington Nationals starter this season. He allowed three hits, walked two and struck out five, and he received a standing ovation from the nearly 12,000 fans in the stands on a chilly night.

Afterward, when asked what the first win meant to him, a big grin lit up Adon’s face.

“It’s very grand, very grand,” he said through an interpreter. “Very exciting.”

Adon’s performance Tuesday was a welcome sign for the Nationals, in both the short and long term. In the immediate future, the lengthy start helped preserve the bullpen and proved Adon could pitch deeper into games early in the season.

But in the much bigger picture, the Nationals view Adon, 23, as a young but promising piece of their future. And with steady improvement, the team believes Adon has the potential to produce more outings like he did Tuesday. That upside, though, comes with the harsh reality of starting a pitcher who doesn’t have much experience. Before Tuesday, Adon had given up a combined 10 runs in his first two starts of the season and hadn’t made it out of the fifth inning of either game.

Adon started 17 games at High A Wilmington in 2021 before getting called up to Class AA Harrisburg. He made three starts there, one start for Class AAA Rochester and then, on the final day of the MLB season, made his major league debut against the Boston Red Sox.

For Justin Lord, one of Adon’s pitching coaches in the minors, his quick rise wasn’t a complete surprise.

“If you’d have told me in May, the first two weeks of May last year, that he was going to pitch in the big leagues by the end of the season, I probably wouldn’t have taken that bet,” Lord said. “But I’ll tell you this, though: The kid worked his rear end off.”

For his first two months with Wilmington, Adon attempted to find a routine that worked for him and, as a result, had some uneven performances. Then, Lord said he saw Adon’s intent change. He became more deliberate in his preparation between starts and on game days, and he became more focused on fixing the minor details. And, suddenly, he started having more success.

“I wouldn’t say a complete 180, but it was pretty darn close compared to what May and June were,” said Lord, who spent last season with Wilmington and now coaches Harrisburg. “He really turned the corner there in a way that I’ve never experienced on any of my staffs that drastic.”

Lord said Adon started to get a good feel for his curveball in July, and each day the two would carve out time to work on it. It eventually became his second-best pitch, complementing his fastball and change-up.

The results weren’t immediate; he had a 10.29 ERA in July. But in his last three starts for Wilmington in August, he was dominant — 20 innings, three earned runs and 19 strikeouts. In his final start, he threw a shutout.

After four starts between Harrisburg and Rochester, including three outings when gave up two runs or fewer while striking out at least seven, Adon was in the majors. In his first start against the Red Sox, he struck out nine in 5⅓ innings.

Adon has shown what he can do when he’s at his best, but when he struggles, it’s a result of losing command and focusing on the past instead of the present.

“His ability to make those adjustments in the game and not force it,” Lord said when asked what Adon can do when he’s struggling. “That’s the big thing with young pitchers, too — whenever things aren’t going well, they’re trying really hard to fix it instead of being able to get in the mind-set to where they stay focused on one pitch at a time. ... The next pitch is the most important pitch, regardless of what just happened.”

Adon’s loss of focus has shown at times this season. In his first start, he made it through four innings without giving up a run but, with the bases loaded in the fifth, grooved a 2-1 fastball — meant to be farther outside — to the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, who crushed a grand slam.

In his second start at the Pittsburgh Pirates, Adon looked to be on cruise control until the third inning, when he started leaving fastballs over the plate. Pittsburgh broke through for four runs on five hits — four of them on his fastball.

“[It’s] a factor of just being young,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We really got to get him to understand how to attack the strike zone on hitters and follow the game plan.”

Still, Martinez has raved about Adon’s maturity and ability to learn. The coaches have continued to work with him on both mechanics and managing the mental side of pitching.

He pounded the strike zone Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and worked ahead early; he threw 20 of 24 pitches for first-pitch strikes, including all six of his curveballs. He later said he was pitching with more confidence, which grew through his preparation.

“He’s willing to do anything, trying anything, and I’m just really glad that he had some success, a lot of success today with just what we’re trying to get him to do,” Martinez said Tuesday. “So hopefully he builds from that and, in five days, he does the same thing.”

