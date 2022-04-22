John Carlson and Martin Fehervary’s Capitals partnership is peaking

Placeholder while article actions load

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson knew the potential of his future defensive partner well before their partnership began. It was clear, both to Carlson and others inside the Capitals organization, that rookie defenseman Martin Fehervary had the skills, the physical stature and the hockey IQ to succeed in the NHL — he just needed to go out and prove it.

With Carlson by his side every step of the way, the 22-year-old Fehervary has done that and more as his first full regular season with the Capitals nears its end. His top-pair partnership with Carlson has also been mutually beneficial, with both Fehervary and Carlson having strong offensive years.

Entering Washington’s game against the Arizona Coyotes Friday night, Fehervary already had eight goals, more than any rookie Capitals defenseman in more than a quarter century. Carlson, meantime, entered the weekend on a tear, recording four goals with nine assists in the eight games before Washington’s game against the Coyotes.

“I’m feeling really, really great,” Fehervary said earlier in the week. “I am playing with Johnny and he is a great guy on the ice and off the ice. … We have a good relationship. I am really confident playing with him. We are trying to help each other and I am playing a lot of minutes with him.”

Advertisement

Fehervary sees Carlson as a mentor, and the 32-year old veteran embraces that.

After Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette paired Fehervary with Carlson during Washington’s season-opener against the New York Rangers, the duo became a fixture, and Laviolette has never indicated he wanted a change. The coaching staff put its trust in the rookie from Slovakia right away, and his impressive play was the reward.

“I’m trying to perform my best every day,” Fehervary said. “I am going to play every game hard. I am trying to compete.”

Carlson called Fehervary an “extraordinary talent,” one of the best skaters in the league and a blue-liner who can “play in anyone’s face.” At times this season, Fehervary’s game hasn’t been stable on both ends of the ice, but those ebbs and flows are natural in a rookie season. Washington’s inconsistent stretch from January through March also didn’t do him any favors.

Advertisement

When talking about young defenseman, Carlson said, he always thinks of the mantra former Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik told him: You aren’t comfortable until you play everyone in the league at least once. After that, comfort and confidence can truly start to take hold.

“It is tough to transition into the league as a young defenseman and try to make plays and force the envelope like you are used to, just because of the quality of the competition and you don’t feel as confident in doing that,” Carlson said. “I think that was a big thing for him, was getting that confidence, knowing that he can.

“He’s proved to himself that he can make those plays and he’s certainly been shining since.”

Fehervary’s next test will be the postseason — something that is both foreign and familiar. While technically a rookie, he played two playoff games for the Capitals during the modified 2019-20 postseason. So Fehervary got a taste of the playoffs, but it wasn’t quite the real thing, leaving him eager to be an integral part of the group’s run this season.

Advertisement

His physical assets have already stood out, with Fehervary often using his body to create space for teammates and win puck battles in the corners.

Fehervary’s defensive skills have complemented Carlson’s offensive aptitude, which allows Carlson to be confident joining the rush, knowing he has a savvy defensive partner to back him up. The veteran’s late-season highlights include a four-point, two-goal showing against Tampa Bay on April 6.

“It’s always one of those things when you’re scoring as a defenseman, [the puck] just seems to drop a lot more than not,” Carlson said of his recent uptick. “It’s always been like that for me.”

Just DISGUSTING moves from John Carlson 🤮 @Capitals pic.twitter.com/kttQ53kUUr — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 15, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article