Grad transfers have helped make Maryland lacrosse’s offense a juggernaut

During what should have been his senior lacrosse season, Jonathan Donville practiced outdoors in the winter weather of Upstate New York with intensity that matched the training sessions of his previous years at Cornell. But this time, the players wore masks under their helmets, young coaches suited up because there weren’t enough players to practice, and the team’s schedule featured a blank slate without games.

Donville remembers his strength coach giving a speech about “keeping the watch,” urging the Cornell players to uphold the program’s standard, even though the Ivy League didn’t play in 2021. That’s what drove Donville, who had always wanted to represent Cornell, the school 220 miles from his home near Toronto and the place where he watched his first field lacrosse game with his father. Many players on Donville’s team unenrolled, hoping to preserve eligibility in a league that usually doesn’t let graduate students participate in sports, a rule the Ivy League ended up changing for one season. But this group of about 15 kept practicing.

“It was kind of a rose-out-of-the-concrete situation,” Donville said. “Not getting to play was miserable, but I have a lot of love for those guys now.”

He entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal in the fall of his senior year, before the Ivy League announced the exemption. He planned to play through the spring with his teammates, but he had an extra season of eligibility remaining. Donville emailed Maryland Coach John Tillman immediately and indicated in the portal that he didn’t want other coaches to contact him. Donville knew where he wanted to go. Maryland had a journalism master’s program and a lacrosse team with perennial championship ambitions.

Then Donville had to wait. Nearly two years after the abrupt cancellation of the 2020 season, he finally returned to the field, this time as a Terrapin. The lead-up to the opener against High Point seemed normal. He hadn’t felt an unusual rush of anticipation or nerves. But as Donville and his new teammates stood in the tunnel, preparing to run onto the field, he teared up, asking himself why this emotion couldn’t have more conveniently hit him an hour earlier. Moments later, the midfielder made his first Maryland start and scored 43 seconds into the game.

That became the first of Donville’s 24 goals this season, the second most for the top-ranked Terps. Maryland has cruised past opponents by an average margin of 8.6 goals while scoring 18.4 goals per game, both of which are the best marks in the nation. The Terps are the only undefeated team in Division I, and if they win Saturday at Johns Hopkins, they will finish with a perfect 12-0 regular season.

The offensive success, Donville said, comes from depth and players who balance a mix of aggressiveness and unselfish play. Logan Wisnauskas, a star in his fifth year at Maryland, headlines the group with 62 points (35 goals and 27 assists), but the Terps also have benefited from their newcomers. Keegan Khan, a graduate transfer from Villanova, stands in second with 40 points, followed by Donville (37). Owen Murphy, a sophomore transfer from Johns Hopkins, is tied for fourth on the team with 18 goals.

After Donville scored the first goal of the season, Murphy and Khan found the net before the opening quarter ended. Khan and Donville have started every game. But when transfers consider Maryland, they aren’t attracted by guarantees.

“When you come in, you don’t really know exactly where you’re going to size up with everyone, where you’re going to fit in,” said Khan, who started all 50 games of his Villanova career and led the Wildcats in points for three seasons.

Tillman said he has to believe there’s a chance the newcomers will play because “if you bring in a few guys that don’t play, and it’s their last year, that can be a potential problem. They’re [like]: ‘Hey, why am I here? I don’t play.’ And then they could lose their focus and they can be a distraction. It’s very tricky.”

Khan, who lived in Fairfax for a few years when he was young before moving to New Jersey, cast a wide net and took a month to decide before transferring to Maryland. He trusted Tillman from their conversations, and he talked with Wisnauskas to get a sense for the program. Attending a Big Ten school with a large student body is a way to “round out my college experience,” Khan said while wearing sweatpants with the Villanova logo.

On the field, the transfers meshed well with the returners and now have a chance to reach postseason heights they’ve never experienced. Khan played in one NCAA tournament game as a freshman; his team lost in the first round. Donville also made it to the tournament just once. During his freshman year, Cornell won the Ivy League tournament, then took down Syracuse on the road before losing to Maryland in the NCAA quarterfinals. Donville remembers that experience as a “magical run” with a group that felt like “a team of destiny in some aspects.”

He sometimes wondered: “Was this the closest I’ll get?”

Cornell was 5-0 before the pandemic prematurely ended the 2020 campaign. Donville arrived on campus for his senior season with title aspirations, but that team could only practice and never play. He hardly watched college lacrosse during that season and barely kept up with scores.

But the day after his graduation, he tuned in for the national title game, when Maryland lost to Virginia. He felt as though his Cornell team had been held back. He knew he would soon become a Terp and return to the field.

“I can play for the next one,” Donville thought to himself. “I get at least a chance to compete. And if I lose, I lose. But at least I get to leave it all out there.”

