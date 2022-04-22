Nationals keep scrambling as Patrick Corbin has another nightmare start

Placeholder while article actions load

This time, there were boos as Patrick Corbin walked from the Nationals Park mound to the dugout, a whole seven-run deficit behind him. The scoreboard showed a 11.20 ERA through 13⅔ innings of a season that’s looking much like the past two for the Washington Nationals’ struggling lefty. The eventual loss, 7-1, to the San Francisco Giants, was just another crooked mark on Corbin’s shoulders.

The first inning was fine, though a bit up and down. Corbin struck out the Giants’ first two batters, yielded a walk and a single, then induced a flyout to escape unscathed. But trouble immediately stirred in the second, beginning with Brandon Crawford’s leadoff double.

Then the dam broke and trouble wouldn’t stop.

After Corbin struck out Mauricio Dubon, Joey Bart worked a walk. Mike Yastrzemski singled on a low-and-away slider; Crawford scored on the hit once Victor Robles bobbled it in center. Austin Slater followed with a three-run homer to right-center. Wilmer Flores followed with a single. Corbin struck out Brandon Belt swinging. Darin Ruf followed that with a scorched single, 112.1 mph off his bat. Thairo Estrada followed with a walk. Crawford followed him with another double, this one clearing the bases. And Dave Martinez followed that by coming to take the ball.

Corbin recorded five outs, leaving 22 for the bullpen. Erasmo Ramírez, who was called up Thursday and threw 23 pitches in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, logged 3⅓ scoreless innings on 43 pitches (only 17 fewer than Corbin, who issued three walks, too). Ramírez handed the game to Francisco Pérez, who handed it to Patrick Murphy, who handed it to Paolo Espino, who quietly finished the defeat.

Once again, other pitchers were taxed because Corbin was hooked in the early innings. When, then, do his short starts become untenable for the Nationals’ already overworked relievers? And if that point arrives, what are the team’s options to remove him from the rotation? Could it make him the league’s most well-paid long reliever (an average annual value of about $23.3 million for this year and two more)? Give him a reset masked as an injury list stint?

If Washington isn’t already confronting these questions, Friday certainly inched the club closer to them. Corbin has yielded more earned runs than any other pitcher since the 2020 season began. He also leads the majors in losses and has the worst ERA among starters in that stretch. So if nothing changes — and changes quickly — something else may have to.

Who will start Saturday and Sunday for the Nationals? Aaron Sanchez is being called up from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings and will join the team Saturday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The 29-year-old was signed to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training in March. He started for the Red Wings on Sunday and allowed one run on seven hits in six innings. He makes sense to fill the open rotation spot — especially after Espino, once a viable option, was used for the eighth and ninth of this latest bullpen scramble.

The Nationals will have to make room for Sanchez on the active and 40-man rosters. This puzzle was created by them throwing Josiah Gray and Joan Adon in a doubleheader sweep of the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. As for whether Gray or Adon will start Sunday’s series finale here, Martinez deferred to answering that Saturday. The odd man out will be pushed off schedule and face the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on Tuesday. Anyone dizzy yet?

What’s the latest with Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross? Both right-handed starters threw roughly 30 pitches in bullpen sessions in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday. Strasburg, still set back by the thoracic outlet syndrome surgery he underwent last summer, is officially on the 10-day injured list. Ross, who had a bone spur removed from his elbow in early March, is on the 60-day IL. Martinez told reporters they could each begin facing hitters soon.

The reports were not as encouraging for reliever Will Harris or third baseman Carter Kieboom. Neither has thrown since being sidelined during spring training. Harris, 37 and in the final season of a three-year, $24 million deal, is on the 60-day and recovering from right pectoral surgery. Kieboom, 24, is on the 60-day with a flexor mass strain in his right forearm.

Why did Washington promote Ramírez on Thursday and not, say, Tyler Clippard? “We wanted someone that could give us multiple innings,” Martinez said Friday of choosing one veteran reliever over another. When the club signed Clippard in mid-March, it seemed the 37-year-old had a chance of getting recalled early on. But when the Nationals needed an 11th reliever this week, once Hunter Harvey went to the 10-day IL with a right pronator strain, they tapped Ramírez instead of the familiar face. The decision was then validated by Ramírez, 31, full-on wearing it for Corbin.

“Erasmo’s done it. He’s done it like three times already,” Martinez continued of Ramírez twice recording six outs for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. “We felt like we needed that right now. Clippard not too long ago threw back-to-back days. The first day was great, the second day didn’t work out so well, so we just want to build him up.”

