Trae Young keeps Hawks’ hopes alive with game-winner over Heat

Staring at the prospect of a 3-0 deficit in a first-round series against the Miami Heat, Trae Young shook off another slow start by capping a fourth-quarter comeback with a game-winning runner. The two-time all-star guard scored 10 points in the final four minutes to key a dramatic 111-110 Game 3 victory at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. On the decisive play, which followed a frenzied back-and-forth sequence in crunch time, Young drove the ball through four Heat defenders in transition before tossing up a runner once he reached the paint.

Leaping off his right leg, Young lofted a shot over Jimmy Butler that hit the front rim, the backboard and the side of the rim before rattling in with 4.4 seconds remaining.

“I didn’t have any doubt that if I shot it, I would make it.,” Young said. “I was just trying to make the right read. I was going to hit a shooter if they helped [on defense]. I was able to get to the basket and get my floater.”

TRAE YOUNG FOR THE LEAD 🥶 pic.twitter.com/NWcjGK1m8V — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 23, 2022

Much like Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s spinning buzzer-beater to top the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1, the Hawks pushed the ball up the court rather than calling a timeout to draw up a play.

“There was no way I was calling a timeout,” Hawks Coach Nate McMillan said. “We got the rebound, 11 seconds left, we’re down one and the ball is in Trae’s hands. It was really the perfect situation for us. [They were] getting back in transition and he saw a lane and he attacked. He didn’t settle. He attacked the basket and was able to finish it. We’re going to take just about every time. Try to play before their defense gets set.”

Following a Heat timeout, Butler, who finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, missed a deep fall-away jumper as time expired. Miami will take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 in Atlanta on Sunday. Tyler Herro tallied a team-high 24 points for the Heat.

Young, who led the Hawks to playoff series victories over the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers last year, has struggled to get on track offensively against the Heat’s versatile and physical defense.

In Game 1, the fourth-year guard scored just eight points on 1-of-12 shooting. In Game 2, Young scored 25 points but shot 2-for-10 from deep. Thanks to a strong closing flourish, he shot 6-for-14 in Game 3 to finish with a team-high 24 points and eight assists, helping the Hawks overcome a 21-0 second-half run by the Heat.

“Teams are going to make runs," Young said. “Both teams made runs tonight. It was our turn to make a run. Our bench came in and sparked it. This was a total team win. We took care of business tonight but we’ve got to be ready for Sunday.”

