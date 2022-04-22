Trae Young keeps Hawks’ hopes alive with game-winner over Heat

Staring at the prospect of a 3-0 deficit in a first-round series against the Miami Heat, Trae Young shook off another slow start by capping a fourth-quarter comeback with a game-winning runner.
Leaping off his right leg, Young lofted a shot over Jimmy Butler that hit the front rim, the backboard and the side of the rim before rattling in with 4.4 seconds remaining.
“I didn’t have any doubt that if I shot it, I would make it.,” Young said. “I was just trying to make the right read. I was going to hit a shooter if they helped [on defense]. I was able to get to the basket and get my floater.”
TRAE YOUNG FOR THE LEAD 🥶 pic.twitter.com/NWcjGK1m8V— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 23, 2022
Much like Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s spinning buzzer-beater to top the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1, the Hawks pushed the ball up the court rather than calling a timeout to draw up a play.
“There was no way I was calling a timeout,” Hawks Coach Nate McMillan said. “We got the rebound, 11 seconds left, we’re down one and the ball is in Trae’s hands. It was really the perfect situation for us. [They were] getting back in transition and he saw a lane and he attacked. He didn’t settle. He attacked the basket and was able to finish it. We’re going to take just about every time. Try to play before their defense gets set.”
Following a Heat timeout, Butler, who finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, missed a deep fall-away jumper as time expired. Miami will take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 in Atlanta on Sunday. Tyler Herro tallied a team-high 24 points for the Heat.
Young, who led the Hawks to playoff series victories over the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers last year, has struggled to get on track offensively against the Heat’s versatile and physical defense.
In Game 1, the fourth-year guard scored just eight points on 1-of-12 shooting. In Game 2, Young scored 25 points but shot 2-for-10 from deep. Thanks to a strong closing flourish, he shot 6-for-14 in Game 3 to finish with a team-high 24 points and eight assists, helping the Hawks overcome a 21-0 second-half run by the Heat.
“Teams are going to make runs," Young said. “Both teams made runs tonight. It was our turn to make a run. Our bench came in and sparked it. This was a total team win. We took care of business tonight but we’ve got to be ready for Sunday.”
What to read about the NBA
Jerry Brewer: Being the NBA’s MVP is an honor and a burden. Just ask Nikola Jokic.
NBA and mental health: DeMar DeRozan’s tweet in 2018 helped the league and players to start an honest conversation about anxiety and depression.
Time for the postseason: After a wild play-in tournament, the first round of the NBA playoffs is underway and the Bucks and Suns are the favorites.
Candace Buckner: For the Nets — a team of super friends who decided to join forces three years ago and have chosen chaos every step of the way — it’s safe to talk about basketball again.
Profile: Chiney Ogwumike is on a tireless quest to have it all. The Los Angeles Sparks forward and ESPN personality who just turned 30 has a checklist for her next 10 years that includes marriage, children and launching a media business.
The NBA’s breakout star: In Ja Morant’s third season with the Memphis Grizzlies, he’s won over his ‘first hater’: his dad.