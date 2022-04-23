D.C. United rides Taxi Fountas to win in first game since coaching change

Placeholder while article actions load

A week shaken by the abrupt firing of D.C. United’s coach and questions about the direction of the MLS organization took a hopeful and arresting turn Saturday at Audi Field. Chad Ashton, a second-time interim boss, rallied his teetering squad and Greek attacker Taxi Fountas, a first-time starter, made a spectacular impression as United rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution.

Three days after Hernán Losada was ousted — amid a four-game losing streak and growing friction with players and staff — United (3-4-0) rebounded from an early deficit to revive its season and end a six-game skid against Bruce Arena’s powerful Revolution.

Fountas, a designated player who sits atop the team payroll, made his debut last week as a sub — a long-awaited appearance after he signed in January from Austrian club Rapid Vienna. In his maiden start Saturday, he was phenomenal in the first half, scoring twice and posting an assist in a 17-minute span.

After Brandon Bye scored for New England (2-5-1), Fountas’s goals came in the 26th and 43rd, and Michael Estrada finished Fountas’s cross in the 39th. The Revolution scored in the 86th before United sweated out eight minutes of stoppage time in front of an announced 17,131 at Buzzard Point.

When it ended, defender Donovan Pines gave goalkeeper Jon Kempin, a late-save hero, a giant hug.

A new coach turned to a new lineup, though some decisions were out of necessity because of injuries: Kempin for Bill Hamid (hamstring) in goal and Brad Smith for Andy Najar (hamstring) at wing back.

Aside from Fountas, Estrada and Edison Flores (United’s other designated player) rejoined the attack.

The Revolution touted consistency by trotting out the same starters as in last week’s 2-1 victory over Charlotte — a result that snapped a five-game losing streak across all competitions.

Unhappy with the decision to fire Losada, many members of the supporters’ groups either did not attend or watched in silence. The singing and drumming, soundtracks to United matches since the 1996 inaugural season, were largely withheld.

In the early going, the loudest noises came from visiting supporters after Bye’s goal and from fans chanting to save a little bird that declined to leave the field.

United’s initial burst of energy faded, and the Revolution went ahead in the sixth minute.

Carles Gil, the 2021 MLS MVP, drew attention on the right side of the box before touching it back to Bye for a 20-yard one-timer that beat Kempin to the lower far corner.

It took time for the Fountas-Flores-Estrada trio to find a rhythm. Flores’s wayward pass elicited boos, while Fountas struggled to find the game, and Estrada received scant service.

In the 26th minute, however, Fountas delivered.

It began with Flores supplying Fountas for a dangerous cross that went untouched. Julian Gressel tracked it down at the far sideline and crossed into the box. A New England header fell to Fountas for a 16-yard volley that skipped through traffic and into the far corner.

Fountas was scheming again five minutes later, finding Gressel for a wicked volley that Brad Knighton denied with an arm save.

In the 39th minute, Fountas and Gressel combined on the right side. Fountas then chipped a cross into the six-yard box to the unmarked Estrada for an easy header and his first goal since he struck twice in the Feb. 26 opener.

Fountas wasn’t done. In the 43rd, he used his side to bring down a deflected ball and, shifting across the top of the box, created space before ripping a 12-yard shot that handcuffed Knighton and caromed into the net.

Still building up his fitness after playing just once for Rapid Vienna in 2022, Fountas exited in the 60th minute to a standing ovation. Jackson Hopkins, a 17-year-old homegrown midfielder who debuted last week, stepped into big shoes.

With a 3-1 lead, United emphasized shape and discipline, yielding possession but not serious threats for a long stretch.

New England’s pressure paid off in the 86th minute. After Kempin made a spectacular save, Adam Buksa headed in a free kick from close range.

The goal rekindled dark memories of last week’s collapse against Austin: A 2-0 lead with about 10 minutes left turned into a 3-2 defeat, all but sealing Losada’s fate.

Kempin made another breathtaking save as 90 minutes passed, but United needed to repeated threats during frantic stoppage time.

Here’s what else to know from United’s victory:

Goalkeeping situation

Hamid is expected to miss about a month, elevating Kempin into the lineup for his first work of the season. United has acquired a third keeper, Venezuela’s Rafael Romo, but he is awaiting a work visa, a process that will take another few weeks.

Until Romo is cleared or Hamid returns, Loudoun United’s Luis Zamudio will serve as the backup.

Rare road trip

United will visit the Columbus Crew next Saturday, its first regular season away match since March 19 in Toronto. Five of the subsequent six games, though, will take place at Audi Field. That span includes a U.S. Open Cup date with the New York Red Bulls.

