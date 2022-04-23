Live updates Tyson Fury to defend WBC heavyweight title against No. 1 contender Dillian Whyte

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his title on home turf Saturday, facing off against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium. The undefeated Fury (31-0-1) is coming off two wins over Deontay Wilder, the second an 11-round knockout last October that was widely hailed as the fight of the year. Whyte has held the WBC interim heavyweight title since March 2021, when he upped his professional record to 28-2 with a win by TKO over Alexander Povetkin of Russia.
Fury-Whyte will be the third all-British heavyweight title fight in division history. Follow along for live updates and analysis.
Here’s what to know
Fight taking place amid cloud of organized crimeReturn to menu
Tyson Fury’s WBC title defense against Dillian Whyte will take place as the British heavyweight champion has faced questions about his relationship with reputed organized crime boss Daniel Joseph Kinahan, who is wanted by both Irish and U.S. authorities.
Fury had signed with MTK Global in 2017, the same year the boxing promotion was reportedly sold from Kinahan and a partner who helped found the entity in 2012. MTK Global announced Wednesday it was ceasing operations because of lingering association with an alleged Irish crime boss.
Fury grew defiant Tuesday when pressed about his connection to Kinahan during an open workout.
“That’s none of your business and none of anybody else’s business,” Fury said after being asked if he has broken ties with Kinahan. “My business is my business, your business is yours, and that’s it. [The accusations have] nothing to do with me. I’m just a stupid boxer who gets punched in the face for a living.”
Tyson Fury trimmed down ahead of boutReturn to menu
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury came in at 264.8 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in, a little more than 24 hours ahead of the Englishman’s WBC title defense against Jamaica-born Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.
Fury weighed nearly 13 pounds less than when he last fought in October, beating American Deontay Wilder via an 11th-round knockout to complete their memorable trilogy. He also is slightly more than 11 pounds heavier than Whyte (253.25), the No. 1 contender.
“For this camp we had 14 weeks preparation,” Fury told ESPN. “We’re in shape.”
Nick Ball beats Isaac Lowe in penultimate undercard boutReturn to menu
Nick Ball scored a sixth-round TKO of Isaac Lowe to win the WBC silver featherweight title in the second-to-last undercard bout.
Ball, a native of Liverpool, moved to 15-0 (eight knockouts) after referee Victor Loughlin stopped the fight at 1:45. Lowe, a friend and training partner of Tyson Fury, has been on five of Fury’s undercards since 2018.
Tyson Fury’s brother scores win on undercardReturn to menu
Englishman Tommy Fury opened the featured bouts on the undercard with a convincing victory over Poland’s Daniel Bocianski, sweeping the judges’ scorecards by a score of 60-54.
Tommy, 22, is Tyson’s younger brother and had been scheduled to fight Jake Paul in December but withdrew because of a broken rib. Tyron Woodley took Fury’s place, and Paul won via knockout.
Fury a comfortable favorite over WhyteReturn to menu
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is a -575 money line favorite over No. 1 contender Dillian Whyte in Fury’s first fight since last October’s 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder that capped their memorable trilogy. Whyte, meantime, is +425, according to Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total rounds complete is 9.5.