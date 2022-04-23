The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Tyson Fury to defend WBC heavyweight title against No. 1 contender Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury (L) and Dillian Whyte at Friday's weigh-in for their WBC heavyweight bout to be held Saturday a London's Wembley Stadium. (Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
By Gene Wang
Today at 3:30 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 4:08 p.m. EDT
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his title on home turf Saturday, facing off against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium. The undefeated Fury (31-0-1) is coming off two wins over Deontay Wilder, the second an 11-round knockout last October that was widely hailed as the fight of the year. Whyte has held the WBC interim heavyweight title since March 2021, when he upped his professional record to 28-2 with a win by TKO over Alexander Povetkin of Russia.

Fury-Whyte will be the third all-British heavyweight title fight in division history. Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Here’s what to know

  • The 12-round bout can be streamed on ESPN Plus and pay-per-view ($69.99), with coverage of the main card beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern. The fight will also be available in movie theaters across the country.
  • Fury, 33, weighed in Friday at nearly 13 pounds less than he was in his last win over Wilder, per ESPN. Whyte, 34, will be giving away about 11 pounds in his first career title shot.
  • Per Caesars Sportsbook, Fury is -575 money line favorite to retain his belt, while the line on Whyte stood at +425 as of early Friday afternoon. The over/under on total rounds was set at 9.5.
