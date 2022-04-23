Live updates Tyson Fury to defend WBC heavyweight title against No. 1 contender Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury’s WBC title defense against Dillian Whyte will take place as the British heavyweight champion has faced questions about his relationship with reputed organized crime boss Daniel Joseph Kinahan, who is wanted by both Irish and U.S. authorities.

Fury had signed with MTK Global in 2017, the same year the boxing promotion was reportedly sold from Kinahan and a partner who helped found the entity in 2012. MTK Global announced Wednesday it was ceasing operations because of lingering association with an alleged Irish crime boss.

Fury grew defiant Tuesday when pressed about his connection to Kinahan during an open workout.