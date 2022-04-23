Nats shake things up, but offense still looks rattled as Giants roll

Placeholder while article actions load

Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez wanted to shake up his lineup against the San Francisco Giants to jump-start a Nationals offense that has struggled during this homestand. So as the bottom of the first inning began, Lane Thomas was in the on-deck circle, taking practice hacks and batting first Saturday afternoon, and César Hernández dropped to sixth in the batting order. The results weren’t monumental in the Nationals’ 5-2 loss to the Giants at Nationals Park, and it’s unclear whether the change was a one-off decision or a long-term move, but Martinez is still looking for a formula that works offensively.

“Lane hits left-handed pitchers really well, so it was nice to get him up there against lefties and see if we can get two cracks at them," Martinez said. “He hit a couple balls hard today, so we’ll see what happens moving forward.”

Against left-hander Alex Wood, Thomas struck out in his first two at-bats, on a low 93.7-mph sinker in the first inning and on an even lower 85.8-mph slider in the third that looked outside of the zone but was ruled a strike. The fifth inning proved to be a productive one for Thomas and some of the Nationals’ other young bats against the southpaw. With Waashington trailing 5-0, backup catcher Riley Adams hit his first home run of the season to spark a two-out rally.

“I was honestly looking for the ball out, with two strikes, just trying to put a good swing on the ball," Adams said. “It felt good to finally barrel it.”

Victor Robles followed the home run with a two-out double — his fifth hit in the past seven games — before Thomas got a third shot at Wood and smoked a 104.7-mph single to drive Robles in. Thomas isn’t an unfamiliar sight in the leadoff spot for the Nationals — he batted first in 39 of the 42 games in which he was in the starting lineup for Washington a year ago, including the final 35. He was moved down in the order this season, hitting anywhere between fifth and eighth.

Hernández had led off in every game this season, but Martinez felt he was putting too much pressure on himself to produce in front of Soto — the Nationals second baseman was hitting .217 with a .250 on-base percentage entering Saturday; the major league average OBP is .307.

Martinez said he liked what he saw from both; Hernández singled twice, and Thomas finished with the RBI single. But the Nationals had only seven hits, and the top four batters in the lineup — including Lucius Fox, who replaced an injured Josh Bell — went a combined 1 for 15. The Nationals have scored three runs or fewer in all but one game of the homestand.

“If we continue to do what we’re doing in the bottom part of our lineup, we’re getting on base, I like that," Martinez said. "Just a matter of time before the whole lineup starts clicking [and] we start scoring runs again.”

Why did Bell come out again Saturday? Bell exited Saturday’s game at the end of the second inning after drawing a walk earlier in the frame. Martinez said after the game that Bell had right hamstring tightness and was waiting for the results of an MRI exam. This injury isn’t related to the tightness in his left knee that forced Bell to exit the game in the fourth inning Wednesday.

How did Aaron Sanchez perform, and what roster moves were made? Sanchez started as expected after long reliever Paolo Espino pitched Friday night. Sanchez was called up after three starts with Class AAA Rochester, where he went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

Sanchez looked shaky in the first inning against the team he played for last season, allowing three hits and a run. But he settled in and sat down the next nine hitters he faced. But he ran into trouble again in the fifth when he allowed back-to-back hits. An ensuing sacrifice fly by Luis González extended the Giants’ lead to two, and when Curt Casali singled to drive in another run, Sanchez’s day was done. He allowed four runs in 4⅓ innings, throwing only 64 pitches.

Patrick Murphy was designated for assignment Saturday morning to create a spot for Sanchez. Murphy struggled in six appearances. He had an 6.35 ERA and couldn’t consistently throw strikes, walking eight batters while striking out only four.

Why is Will Harris in Washington? Harris strolled into the Nationals’ clubhouse for the first time this season, chatting with teammates and coaches Saturday morning. Harris is working his way back from surgery in May for thoracic outlet syndrome; during spring training, Harris admitted that he still had to work through some lingering issues before we would be ready to pitch again. Harris came into town for a visit with team doctors, but Martinez said before the game that Harris will head back to Florida and is expected to start throwing around May 1.

