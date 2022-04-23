Early in the season, reliever injuries are mounting for Nationals

Placeholder while article actions load

Sean Doolittle does not think he has a left elbow sprain because of a shortened spring training. Mason Thompson, similarly, does not think the abbreviated camp — shaved from six weeks to three after the 99-day lockout this winter — led to biceps tendinitis that has him on the injured list with Doolittle. But Hunter Harvey, a third Washington Nationals reliever on the shelf, does think his hectic March played a factor in early season soreness.

Every arm and pitcher is different. But it’s hard not to wonder how another schedule shift is affecting the Nationals’ banged-up staff.

“When I went through this as a player in ’95, a lot of these pitchers, April was pretty strenuous,” said Nationals Manager Dave Martinez on Thursday, nodding to a previous work stoppage. “I don’t know if it’s anything related to the short spring training, but you’ve got to look at the short spring training, trying to ramp these guys up. … This is the reason we tried to have so many different options, in case something like this would happen.”

Doolittle, Thompson and Harvey are not the Nationals’ only injured players. They are just the pitchers who made it through spring training healthy and then landed on the 10-day injured list.

Otherwise, starter Aníbal Sánchez has been out since his neck became sore on the flight north from West Palm Beach, Fla.; starter Stephen Strasburg is still working his way back from the thoracic outlet surgery he underwent last summer; starter Joe Ross is recovering from having a bone spur removed from his elbow on March 7; reliever Will Harris is sidelined after undergoing right pectoral surgery in March; Gerardo Carrillo, a minor league reliever who’s on the 40-man roster, is now on the IL with shoulder discomfort; utility man Ehire Adrianza has a right quad strain; and third baseman Carter Kieboom has a flexor mass strain in his throwing elbow.

The absences have piled up quickly. In Doolittle’s case, he tried to push through some lingering soreness and paid for it. Thompson, given down time to study his mechanics, feels he could improve his durability by raising his release point and getting the ball a bit farther away from his ear before firing. And Harvey, a hard thrower like Thompson, said his setback felt more like a cramp than serious pain, making him confident he will throw again soon. Harvey is on the IL with a right pronator strain.

A little over two weeks into the season, the Nationals have an 11-man bullpen of Tanner Rainey, Kyle Finnegan, Steve Cishek, Andrés Machado, Victor Arano, Paolo Espino, Patrick Murphy, Austin Voth, Sam Clay, Francisco Pérez and Erasmo Ramírez. They have so many relievers, hurt and healthy, that Ramírez’s locker is mixed in with outfielders and other position players. This was not the plan.

“The biggest thing it affected was when I got DFA’d [by the San Francisco Giants in March], I had a week of figuring out where I was going to throw the next day,” Harvey, 27, said Friday afternoon. “So I sat in Arizona for seven days trying to find somewhere every day to play catch. That’s obviously tough to do when you’re from North Carolina and not having a whole lot …

“I just think that one week, I wouldn’t really say it put me behind. But it just kind of made it tough where I felt like I wasn’t in great shape going out there trying to find somebody. I played catch with my wife one day, which is not the same.”

Harvey was claimed off waivers by the Nationals on March 21. He appeared in one official exhibition in West Palm, though did log additional innings against teammates. Over and over, Martinez told reporters he wanted to be careful because of Harvey’s extensive injury history. The caution has already been justified.

In 2013, the Baltimore Orioles drafted Harvey with the 22nd pick. Since, he’s had trouble staying on the mound, stunting his ability to thrive with a high-90s fastball and sider. When Doolittle went to the IL, Martinez promised to use Harvey in more high-leverage situations. Two days later, Harvey pitched a scoreless inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing 12 pitches, then admitted that his arm felt off.

A younger self would have tried to push through it. And as a whole, the Nationals’ bullpen is full of relievers who are either trying to make it or prove themselves again. Doolittle, 35, signed back with Washington for one year and $1.5 million. Thompson, 24, arrived in the Daniel Hudson trade last July and wants to put himself in the future blueprints. Harvey is out to show he’s not just a former first-rounder who can’t stay healthy — though, of course, that’s tough to do from the injured list.

“You have to worry about your arm first, even if you do want to be on the mound and impressing,” Thompson said Thursday. “As hard as that can be, the main thing is that you can’t be stupid.”

“I’ve pitched with stuff like this before and I’ll start doing something different trying to protect it and then I’ll end up blowing something out,” Harvey explained. “So I was just like, ‘If there’s something we can do to go ahead and knock it out and then be a hundred percent again and just get right back in there …’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do that. Let’s just play it and be smarter.’

“It’s only two weeks into the season. So we’re just going to get it knocked out and then go from there.”

