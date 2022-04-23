NBA playoffs open with a bang, but coronavirus concerns linger

Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — The NBA’s long march back to normalcy took an important step last weekend, when the playoffs opened in front of enthusiastic crowds and swelling television audiences. With 2020’s Disney World bubble and 2021’s attendance limits both in the rearview mirror, the intensity and intrigue that mark postseason basketball returned in full force.

Look no further than Boston, where Jayson Tatum hit a buzzer-beater that brought the TD Garden crowd to its feet. The Celtics’ last-second victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 peaked with 9.8 million television viewers, making it the most-watched first-round game in six years and helping the NBA post its highest average viewership for an opening weekend since 2011.

Despite the evident rush of excitement, the league was dealt a harsh reminder that it hasn’t been freed from the coronavirus pandemic just yet. On the eve of the playoffs, Paul George missed the Los Angeles Clippers’ do-or-die play-in tournament game after testing positive for the coronavirus. Without their all-star forward, the Clippers lost at home to the New Orleans Pelicans and suddenly found themselves on summer vacation.

George’s untimely absence — and its direct consequences for the Clippers — represented unchartered water. The 2020 playoffs unfolded in the bubble without a single player testing positive. The next year, Chris Paul was the only star to test positive during the postseason, and the Phoenix Suns won both of their games during his absence. With coronavirus case counts creeping up nationally, the NBA, which kept playing as the Omicron wave decimated rosters in December and January, must now brace for the possibility that key players could be sidelined by the coronavirus at the most important time of the year.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll continue to see relatively low cases compared to what we saw earlier this season,” John DiFiori, the NBA’s director of sports medicine, said by telephone Friday. “But case rates are rising in some NBA cities, so we know that an increase in infections within the league is certainly possible, if not likely. If a new variant comes along, that could change the outlook like omicron did in December. We remain vigilant.”

In addition to George, a television sideline reporter, a newspaper beat writer, a prominent player agent and multiple National Basketball Players Association staffers have all tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, as the national seven-day rolling average topped 44,000 cases Friday, up from roughly 29,000 in late March.

That uptick has coincided with a loosening of coronavirus restrictions in cities across the country, including New York, which lifted its vaccine mandate at public events like NBA games last month. Philadelphia’s decision to reinstate its indoor mask mandate Monday and then drop it again Thursday reflected the fluid state of this stage of the pandemic. So too did a federal judge’s ruling this week to strike down a national mask mandate for air travel, which the White House quickly called a “disappointing decision.”

“I’m concerned for every league and every sector of the population right now that there are going to be more positives,” said Robby Sikka, the Chair of the Covid Sports and Society Workgroup. “This pandemic continues to be an issue for everybody across the world.”

Compared to the general public, the NBA is well-protected from widespread disruption: 97 percent of the league’s players have been vaccinated and more than 70 percent have received a booster shot. DiFiori said that the NBA’s internal data has confirmed that players who have received booster shots have been less likely to contract the omicron variant and less likely to develop symptoms once infected.

Meanwhile, the league’s protocols no longer require players to undergo testing unless they are symptomatic, unvaccinated or subject to Canadian health regulations when they reenter the United States after playing in Toronto. In other words, a vaccinated player could unknowingly have an infection and continue to play games if he remained asymptomatic.

After dropping its indoor mask mandate for All-Star Weekend attendees in February, the league remains comfortable with its policy, though masking or regular testing of vaccinated players could return if case counts increase. The NBA continued playing throughout the omicron wave — postponing games only when absolutely necessary — in hopes of returning to its standard October-June schedule after two delayed seasons, so the postseason schedule will almost certainty continue as planned barring a major outbreak.

After requiring players who test positive to quarantine for at least 10 days throughout the 2020-21 season, the league trimmed that timeline in December to six days for players who were able to pass new testing standards. In playoff terms, that would mean missing two-to-three games rather than four-to-five games.

“We are able to get about half of the players safely back to their teams after Day Five,” DiFiori said. “Nearly all the remaining cases are then able to return after Day 10.”

The goal of safely clearing players more quickly in the playoffs could be aided by Paxlovid, Pfizer’s oral anti-covid pill, which received FDA authorization in December. While the NBA doesn’t yet have enough data to measure the drug’s effects on its players, Sikka said that early studies of a general population have shown that Paxlovid can lessen symptoms and reduce how long it takes to return to work.

“It’s made people who are feeling significantly ill go to feeling zero symptoms within about 24-36 hours,” Sikka said. “In different testing scenarios, people have extremely low viral load levels in Day 4 or Day 5. Nearly everybody who’s taking this medication is clearing the virus much faster than they were prior to this. Our average for a return to work is about 5.4 days with Paxlovid, which I think is a pretty significant finding. The appropriate treatment with Paxlovid may allow us to bring down not just the average, but to bring nearly everybody into that 5-6 day range.”

Some members of the NBA community who have tested positive for the coronavirus have already been treated with Paxlovid, which has a metallic taste and a range of potential side effects, including muscle aches and diarrhea. The league requires that team doctors consult with an infectious-disease specialist before prescribing the drug to players and other team employees.

As the first round unfolded this week, covid-19 took a back seat to more traditional concerns: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid battled a thumb injury, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton sprained his knee and Suns guard Devin Booker strained his hamstring. Even so, the prospect of a positive test swinging a series or upending the title race will loom over the NBA for the next two months.

“Can’t look back on it,” Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue said, when asked about the unprecedented challenge of playing an elimination game without George just a few hours after the star’s diagnosis. “We’ve got to move forward. My focus is on the guys that’s in the locker room right now. It’s a big game for us. Our season is on the line.”

