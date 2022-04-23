Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — As a general rule, playing with too much energy early in a must-win game is better than playing with not enough. Too much energy suggests a frantic desire to win; not enough hints at indifference. Too much energy can dissipate as the contest unfolds; not enough can seep into a team’s crevices like red wine on carpet.

If ever there was a night for the Brooklyn Nets to come out with urgency, it was Saturday. Trailing the Boston Celtics 2-0 in their first-round series, Kevin Durant and Co. should have been desperate. Instead, they were a flat mess for much of the first quarter, unable to conjure the offensive rhythm and flow that made them preseason title favorites. It never got better in a 109-103 loss.

The Nets committed 21 turnovers by night’s end, and these were lackadaisical mistakes from a team with players who don’t know each other well enough to pull together when facing a crisis. Brooklyn’s first-half miscues included a pair of 24-second shot clock violations, a careless inbounds pass by Kyrie Irving and an ill-conceived lob pass from Goran Dragic to Andre Drummond, which ended with the center batting the ball backward over his head for another turnover. On the other end, Brooklyn let Boston forward Jaylen Brown come free for an open dunk on a back cut and repeatedly lost track of shooters.

The Celtics built a 12-point lead early in the second quarter and held on for the comfortable victory at Barclays Center, seizing a 3-0 series lead and setting up a possible sweep in Game 4 on Monday.

After a pair of hard-fought losses by the Nets in Boston’s TD Garden this week, Brooklyn Coach Steve Nash had a clear understanding of the biggest difference between these two teams: shared experience. The Celtics rolled into the playoffs as the East’s second seed, and their core group has moved in sync thanks to its past postseason trips. By contrast, the reshaped Nets were still figuring each other out: Durant and Irving sought their own offense in isolation situations, while newcomers such as Dragic, Drummond and Seth Curry often have looked like seat-fillers at an awards show.

“We started the season with one group,” Nash said before Game 3. “We had a major trade. We’ve had a few guys released. We’ve had Kyrie’s absence for much of the season. We had Kevin being out for five weeks. We’ve had very few pockets with everyone able to play. It’s probably 10 to 12 games if you add it all up. That’s part of our challenge: trying to find some continuity.”

That continuity continued to prove elusive was unsurprising, but the assumption all along was that Brooklyn’s stars would rise to the moment. Instead, the change of venue didn’t change the Nets’ fortunes. Irving’s solo act drew only occasional oohs and aahs, and he inexplicably found himself in foul trouble. Meanwhile, a strangely passive Durant struggled to free himself from Boston’s defense for the third straight game.

Durant went down fighting in last year’s playoffs, heroically carrying Brooklyn to a Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round despite injuries to Irving and James Harden. In this series, he has been a bystander rather than a driving force.

After scoring 23 points on 24 shots in Game 1 and shooting 4 for 17 in Game 2, Durant finished with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting and didn’t attempt a free throw until the 5:35 mark of the fourth quarter. For the third consecutive game, the 2014 MVP was outplayed by Boston’s Jayson Tatum, who scored a game-high 39 points, received scattered “M-V-P” chants from traveling Celtics fans and capped the win with a breakaway dunk in the closing seconds. Irving finished with 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

The Celtics, who have been arguably the most impressive team in the playoffs, welcomed back forward Robert Williams III following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Williams logged 16 minutes off the bench, moving well in his first action since March 27.

Looking for a spark of his own, Nash turned to Blake Griffin in the third quarter for his first action since April 2. Within minutes, Griffin tossed a lazy pass on the perimeter that Brown returned the other way for an uncontested dunk.

With Irving sitting for an extended stretch of the fourth quarter with five fouls, Griffin drilled back-to-back three-pointers to briefly lift Brooklyn’s spirits. But Brown responded with a flurry, scoring eight of his 23 points in a two-minute stretch to stave off the rally attempt.

The Barclays Center crowd watched the Nets roll over in stunned silence, perhaps exhausted by a roller-coaster season filled with Irving’s drama, a midseason trade of Harden and a seemingly endless wait for Ben Simmons to make his debut after dealing with a back injury.

Nash said Simmons went through a three-on-three workout Saturday without suffering a setback, and the three-time all-star forward took the court for a pregame workout that was heavy on passing and light on shooting. While Simmons is reportedly eying a Game 4 return, Nash remained noncommittal.

“It’s possible,” Nash said. “I’m not sure. It’s not a normal return to play, having been out for nine months and being injured for as long as he has been at the back end of this. … It’s not just that he got through three workouts and he’s ready to play. There’s a lot of bigger picture and bigger context to how he’s feeling, how able he would be to adapt to the environment. It’s a little different than playing a game that’s stashed away during the middle of the regular season.”

That line of thinking makes some sense: Throwing Simmons, who has a spotty postseason track record, into a high-pressure playoff environment for his first action since June would be a risk. Then again, the Nets approached their first home game of the playoffs as if it was a random night of the regular season, so maybe Simmons has nothing to worry about after all.

