Draw feels like a loss for Spirit in Challenge Cup

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Spirit has grown so accustomed to success the past eight months, the thought of not advancing in even a preseason tournament after going undefeated in group play won’t sit well with the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington ran its unbeaten streak in competitive matches to 18 over two campaigns Saturday, but the 2-2 draw against the North Carolina Courage in Cary, N.C., probably will not be enough to advance in the Challenge Cup.

The depleted Spirit (2-0-4, 10 points) finished behind the Courage (3-0-3, 12) in the East Division, leaving it in need of help Sunday to claim the last playoff berth. Three first-place teams and the best second-place side will advance to the May 4 semifinals.

Portland (3-1-1, 10 points) — which trails OL Reign (4-0-1, 13) in the West — needs only a draw at Angel City (0-4-1) to move ahead of Washington. Kansas City (3-1-1, 10) and Chicago (2-1-2, eight) will clash for the Central title.

Advertisement

Regardless of whether it advances, the Spirit will look forward to the regular season opener May 1 at Audi Field against OL Reign. (The Challenge Cup playoffs and regular season overlap.)

“I had told everyone in the offseason that I want the Challenge Cup to be a time for extended preseason and a time for growth,” Spirit Coach Kris Ward said. “When the prize money was announced, it becomes a very different thing for the players. In the end, it actually became both” a learning opportunity and a chance to raise another trophy.

Aside from two forfeits late last season, the Spirit has gone 11-0-7 since mid-August. On Saturday, Washington started well before conceding two goals, then drew even in the 75th minute on Ashley Hatch’s second goal at WakeMed Soccer Park.

To win the division, though, three points were needed. The Spirit almost pulled it off despite the absence of several regulars and the inclusion of many secondary players.

Advertisement

Right back Kelley O’Hara departed in the first half with hamstring tightness, further depleting the defensive corps. Center back Sam Staab (coronavirus protocols) missed the game, and captain Andi Sullivan, a midfielder who shields the backline, sat out for the second consecutive match with a calf injury. Others missed out because of yellow-card suspension or injuries.

“One of the things we had to deal with is: What is June and July going to look like?” Ward said, looking ahead to absences for international call-ups. “So we can take a lot of heart from these performances, knowing even when some of these players aren’t on the field, we still have a group that can go and perform against some of the best teams in the league.”

Washington went ahead in the 15th minute, when its high press resulted in a giveaway and allowed Hatch to lace an 18-yard shot past goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland.

Advertisement

Washington’s one-on-one defending thwarted North Carolina’s threats until late in stoppage time, when Emily Sonnett took down Kerolin Ferraz in the box. Brazilian counterpart Debinha converted the penalty kick.

After intermission, Washington was out of sorts. Malia Berkely took advantage of a poor pass out of the back and scored with a 25-yard screamer in the 52nd minute.

“Very sluggish. Just poor,” goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury said of the start to the second half. “We’ve got to come out with a little more energy. We knew today was a must-win game.”

Four minutes later, the Spirit’s Anna Heilferty thought she had tied it by redirecting a cross past Rowland, but Jaelene Daniels cleared the ball off the line.

Kingsbury preserved the one-goal margin by stopping Debinha’s penalty kick — a pivotal save because, two minutes later, Rowland crashed into Trinity Rodman for a penalty. Hatch buried the attempt for her fifth goal of the tournament, but a draw wasn’t enough for the visitors.

“We’ve learned a lot about ourselves,” Hatch said of the tournament. “It’s been huge to get players on the field who haven’t had a lot of minutes. ... We’ve had to shift around a lot of players. It’s helped a lot of individuals gain that confidence.”

GiftOutline Gift Article