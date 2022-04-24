After an ill-omened start and with a nonexistent bench, the Nats get swept away

Placeholder while article actions load

Dave Martinez has opted to go with a three-man bench, allowing him extra bullpen arms, for his Washington Nationals since Dee Strange-Gordon was placed on the injured list April 15. The risks of that managerial strategy were on full display Sunday at Nationals Park, where the Nationals suffered a series sweep with a 12-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Nationals have now dropped five in a row after opening the homestand Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Third baseman Lucius Fox vomited on the field during the first at-bat of Sunday’s game and promptly left with trainers — Martinez said Fox had battled a “stomach flu” before the game but took fluids and felt well enough to play. When he couldn’t continue, the Nationals moved Maikel Franco from first base to third, where he normally plays.

Franco was filling in for Josh Bell, who came out of Saturday’s game after experiencing right hamstring tightness and was only going to be used in pinch-hitting situations Sunday. Suddenly, the Nationals had no choice but to use backup catcher Riley Adams at first base, where he had never played in a major league game. Around the time of the national anthem, Adams was told by bench coach Tim Bogar that he might be going in.

“He told me pretty last second there was a pretty good chance that I might sneak in there,” Adams said. “Obviously, it was one or two pitches in and I had to go in, but I’ve been trying my best to work over there, get reps in, talk to [Bell], talk to [third base coach Gary DiSarcina], talk to [Bogar].”

This was exactly what Martinez didn’t want to happen; before the game, he had said Adams would only be used at first base in an emergency as he worked with DiSarcina and Bogar on getting more comfortable there.

“That was an emergency,” Martinez said before a quick laugh.

All of that left Martinez with two position players on his bench: Bell and outfielder Victor Robles. Martinez said Bell’s MRI exam from the night before came back “pretty clean,” and while Bell could pinch-hit if needed, he didn’t want him to play first base. Robles was dealing with a minor groin injury, so he wasn’t fully available, either.

Martinez and his staff had discussed calling up an extra hitter with Bell possibly out but ultimately chose not to.

The addition of the designated hitter in the National League has changed how Martinez approaches his roster. This past week, he said it would’ve been tough to play with three position players in the old setup because of the moves you have to make with the pitcher’s spot in the batting order. But with the DH in place, he has been able to keep an extra arm in the bullpen.

That bullpen logged 17 innings in the three-game series, including five Sunday after starter Joan Adon gave up five runs in four-plus innings. Adon allowed a leadoff home run to Joc Pederson moments after Fox exited. Pederson hit another solo shot against Austin Voth in the seventh, and the Giants scored six times in the ninth against Sam Clay, Steve Cishek and Paolo Espino to end any hope the Nationals may have had.

On Sunday alone, the Nationals needed seven relievers. Martinez used 12 different arms out of the bullpen over the three games — including Patrick Murphy, who was designated for assignment Saturday, and Josh Rogers, who recorded two outs Sunday in his first relief appearance after three starts.

“It’s unfortunate that our starting pitching’s not going deeper in games, but they understand their role and they’re ready,” Martinez said of his bullpen.

Who performed well offensively? Yadiel Hernandez, who has platooned in left field, drove in all of the Nationals’ runs. In the first inning, his single to center brought home Nelson Cruz. In the third, his two-run homer traveled 397 feet into the visitors’ bullpen to get the Nationals within 4-3.

Hernandez has played in just 10 games this season, but he has made the most of his opportunities. With two more hits Sunday, he has increased his batting average to .333.

“I know my role on this team, and I know I’m not going to play that often,” he said through an interpreter. “So when I do, I have to be ready.”

How did Martinez structure his lineup for the finale? A day after putting Lane Thomas first in the order, Martinez moved César Hernández back into the leadoff spot. Hernández had two hits Sunday in his normal spot, but Martinez said he’ll consider batting Thomas first against left-handed pitchers in the future. Thomas batted seventh and went 1 for 4.

Who’s scheduled to start against the Marlins? After the Nationals’ first scheduled day off of the season Monday, Josiah Gray is set to start Tuesday, followed by Erick Fedde on Wednesday. Thursday’s starting pitcher hasn’t been decided but is likely to be Patrick Corbin on an extra day of rest or Aaron Sanchez, whom Martinez said he wanted to get another start, on normal rest.

