Baseball’s strike zone remains subject to human interpretation, which means spit-flying arguments at home plate are still a part of the game. Sunday night made that very clear. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber lost his temper on home plate umpire Angel Hernandez after a questionable strike three call in the ninth inning of Philadelphia’s 1-0 loss to Milwaukee. Schwarber took a 3-2 sinker from Brewers closer Josh Hader that appeared to be located beyond the outside corner of the strike zone, but Hernandez signaled it as the third strike, leaving the Phillies down to their final out.

Schwarber — who was ejected after slamming his bat and throwing his helmet — had a right to be upset. According to baseball’s own pitch data, pitches in that location are called balls 59 percent of the time. Schwarber also had two strikes called during a strikeout in the bottom of the sixth — a 1-1 slider and a 1-2 fastball from Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer — in locations that are called balls around 60 percent of the time.

“Everyone kind of saw what was going on,” Schwarber told reporters after the game. “I’m not here to bury anyone, but it wasn’t very good. You wish that … I don’t know how to really say it. It just wasn’t very good. Guys were doing a really good job tonight of not saying much. It just got to me to where I was going to stick up for myself, stick up for some other guys.”

Those weren’t even Hernandez’s worst calls of the night, according to the data. He called Lauer’s initial pitch in the bottom of the fifth to Jean Segura — seen here — a strike, despite pitches in that location being called balls virtually 100 percent of the time. He called two other pitches strikes that are called balls 90 percent of the time

By the end of the night, Hernandez called just 209 out of 245 pitches correctly, per baseball’s data, the fifth-worst correct-call rate of the season.

Umpires tend to get far more ball-strike calls right than wrong, but this was a particularly poor showing from Hernandez. It was the eighth-worst called game since the start of 2021, according to pitch location data, and the missed calls amounted to a one-run advantage for the pitchers after factoring in the count for each pitch, a huge number in a 1-0 game. Most of that edge helped Milwaukee’s pitchers, with the extra strike calls saving them an expected 0.81 of a run.

The game also wasn’t a complete aberration. Over the past five full seasons plus the start of 2022, Hernandez’s correct call rate ranks 54th out of 68 umpires who called at least 100 games over that span. He’s called 122 more strikes than you would expect based on the location of pitches, which has led to 21 fewer earned runs than expected after adjusting for the counts in which those pitches occurred.

Only six umpires have been more pitcher-friendly when left-handed batters like Schwarber are up at the plate. Overall, Hernandez has ranked in the top half of the league in correct call rate just twice from 2010 to 2021, and he hasn’t finished higher than the 46th percentile since 2013.

Still, if baseball’s arguments will persist, so will the cliches about not leaving anything in the umpire’s hands.

“I’m not going to say he was good, because he wasn’t,” Milwaukee catcher Omar Narvaez told reporters. “At least he was consistent for both teams. Sometimes you’ve got to adjust and don’t leave the decision to the umpire.”

