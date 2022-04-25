Holton-Arms wins inaugural ISL golf tournament behind a pair of underclassmen

Placeholder while article actions load

After Harper Smith sunk her putt on the ninth and final hole Monday, Coach Anne Renninger asked her what she shot. Smith’s teammate Devani Shah cut in, “She shot under par, of course,” causing Renninger and the entire team to giggle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Smith didn’t actually break par, but the sophomore did win the individual all-around title with a cumulative score of 10-over-par-84 across both days of the Independent School League Invitational tournament, which began last week on Northwest Golf Course and continued at Argyle Country Club — both in Silver Spring.

Smith, and Shah, a freshman who was runner-up for the individual title, led Holton-Arms to the tournament’s team title as well. The Panthers posted a cumulative score of 273 across the two days. Holy Child (303) came in second, followed by Stone Ridge, Episcopal and St. Stephens/St. Agnes.

Heading into the second day of the tournament, Holton-Arms had a 14-stroke lead over second-place Holy Child, and it extended a bit. Smith, who teed off last, shot 6 over par-43, following up a 41 she shot Tuesday, when high winds and rain added to the challenge.

Shah, who had a cumulative score of 91, was shocked to have finished so well, noting that Argyle is “100 percent the hardest course” she and her team have played. “This course is so hard, it’s so long, it’s so hilly,” Shah said. “I don’t know what happened today — I shot eight strokes better than last time we played here.”

Both Shah and Smith first picked up clubs when they were in elementary school, heavily influenced by their fathers’ love of the sport. The two have continued to play golf more seriously recently and hope their success in Holton-Arms’ first year with golf as a varsity program will help grow the sport at the school.

“A lot of people think that golf is like a fake sport, so I think it sort of reiterates that it is a real sport with real competition,” Shah said. “There’s not many women in golf, and it’s such a great sport that you can use beyond high school, so I hope it encourages more people to join, even just to play for fun,” Smith added.

The inaugural ISL tournament, organized by Stone Ridge Coach Justin Nogay, featured 30 girls from seven schools competing across two days with a cumulative 18 holes. The seven teams played nine holes each day, and the top three scores from each team across both days were added up to determine a winner.

