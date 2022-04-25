Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have little to show for their years-long approach of catering to the mercurial Irving. Their hopes of opening an extended championship window with Kevin Durant, Irving and Harden have faded almost overnight, with the Boston Celtics in position to sweep them out of the first round on Monday. Irving, 30, hasn’t lived up to his reputation for playoff heroics, and his decision to remain unvaccinated set the tone for this disjointed season before it even started.

Advertisement

Even if the pandemic’s unexpected challenges are behind him, Irving’s unreliable health and self-involved approach are constant issues. Irving has missed at least 15 games in each of the past five seasons, and Harden’s departure placed a huge burden on Durant to carry the load when his co-star was unavailable. Durant, 33, has appeared worn down against Boston in arguably the most disappointing playoff series of his distinguished career.