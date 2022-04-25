While this summer’s free agency class is relatively weak, contenders and upstarts alike face weighty decisions that will shape their futures. Here’s a look at seven key players whose playoff showings have given their teams and potential suitors something to think about before July.
Jalen Brunson
In his role as a key sidekick for Luka Doncic, the heady Brunson has positioned himself well for a big payday thanks to a career year in his fourth season with the Dallas Mavericks. The 25-year-old guard can break down defenses, keep the offense organized and shoot reasonably well from outside, and he stepped up with Doncic sidelined for Dallas’s first three playoff games. Catching the Utah Jazz by surprise, Brunson poured in 41 points in a Game 2 win and 31 points in a Game 3 win.
Brunson was expected to receive a new deal in the four-year, $80 million range before the playoffs, and his ability to outplay all-star Donovan Mitchell at times has gone a long way to justify such an investment. Owner Mark Cuban took care of Tim Hardaway Jr. after the scoring guard excelled in last year’s playoffs, and it would be hard to say goodbye to Brunson if the Mavericks reach the second round for the first time since 2011.
James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers had to start weighing their options regarding Harden as soon as he arrived in a trade deadline deal. Harden, 32, is a far less explosive and efficient offensive weapon than he was during his best years with the Houston Rockets, and a full maximum extension would pay him up to $270 million over the next five years. So far, Harden hasn’t performed nearly well enough to live up to that type of commitment, getting outshined by teammate Tyrese Maxey through four games against the Toronto Raptors while averaging 19.3 points on 37.5 percent shooting.
Given that Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are already on the books with sizable contracts, Philadelphia shouldn’t blindly hand out another blank check. Harden’s arrival was a huge win because it facilitated Ben Simmons’s exit, but there are good reasons to question whether it makes sense to tie the rest of Embiid’s prime to an aging scorer with a history of souring on his co-stars. Of course, Harden could silence those doubts by helping Philadelphia reach the East finals for the first time since 2001.
Tyler Herro
The 2019 draft class is eligible for rookie extensions this summer, and most of the talk will center on Zion Williamson, who has missed the New Orleans Pelicans’ entire season after foot surgery. Meanwhile, the class’s other brightest lights — Ja Morant, Darius Garland and RJ Barrett — should get massive deals without a second thought. There’s a little more intrigue with the 22-year-old Herro, whose 20.7 points per game ranked third in his class behind only Morant and Garland.
A leading candidate to win Sixth Man of the Year, Herro has established himself as a reliable scorer and quality shot-creator for the veteran Heat. However, he has clear defensive limitations and hasn’t been asked to carry an offense like Morant and Garland. Herro might expect a max extension given his proven scoring ability, upside and willingness to sacrifice his role for the good of the group, but reasonable people can disagree on his precise value given his one-way game. In four playoff games against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami is minus-15 with Herro on the court and +72 with him on the bench.
Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets have little to show for their years-long approach of catering to the mercurial Irving. Their hopes of opening an extended championship window with Kevin Durant, Irving and Harden have faded almost overnight, with the Boston Celtics in position to sweep them out of the first round on Monday. Irving, 30, hasn’t lived up to his reputation for playoff heroics, and his decision to remain unvaccinated set the tone for this disjointed season before it even started.
Even if the pandemic’s unexpected challenges are behind him, Irving’s unreliable health and self-involved approach are constant issues. Irving has missed at least 15 games in each of the past five seasons, and Harden’s departure placed a huge burden on Durant to carry the load when his co-star was unavailable. Durant, 33, has appeared worn down against Boston in arguably the most disappointing playoff series of his distinguished career.
Irving is eligible for a five-year extension worth nearly $250 million, which would lock him in alongside Durant, who signed a four-year, $198 million extension last summer. Unfortunately, the Nets are probably stuck with Irving: His trade value is at or near rock bottom, and Durant has given every indication that he wants to continue playing with his close friend. Their partnership has worked on some levels — generating box office interest, jersey sales and television ratings — and perhaps that’s enough for ownership and management to take a long-term plunge. If so, outsiders should be much more skeptical of Brooklyn’s title hopes.
Zach LaVine
What an eventful contract year for LaVine, who is viewed by many as the top unrestricted free agent in the 2022 class and a candidate to receive a five-year max contract worth more than $200 million. While the Chicago Bulls guard earned his second all-star nod, meshed well with DeMar DeRozan and reached the playoffs for the first time in his eight-year career, this season wasn’t an unqualified success. LaVine, 27, battled knee problems that sidelined him for 15 games, and he has been an afterthought in the playoffs as the Milwaukee Bucks have taken a 3-1 lead over Chicago.
After reaching the postseason for the first time since 2017, Chicago’s front office faces pressure to build on its progress and pay up to keep its core intact. But this season has confirmed that LaVine, who hasn’t shown sufficient progress as a defender or playmaker, is underqualified to be a true franchise player. Even though LaVine wouldn't be the first good player to be paid like a great one, giving him a max deal would make it harder for the Bulls to construct a roster that’s talented and deep enough to make a deep postseason run.
Jordan Poole
As the 28th pick in the 2019 draft, Poole is earning $2.2 million this season. Thanks to an unbelievable breakout year, the former G Leaguer could earn nearly 10 times as much on his next contract if he signs an extension this summer. That type of explosive growth in earning potential was made possible by the 6-foot-4 guard’s stellar contributions throughout his third season and his eye-catching play in the first round against the Denver Nuggets.
The Warriors find themselves in a familiar position, boasting a loaded roster that is bound to trigger massive luxury tax bills. Yet Poole has turned himself into a keeper through his clean fit with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, giving Golden State a perimeter trio that presents matchup problems galore for opponents. Curry remains an MVP-caliber talent at age 34, but Poole appears to have the requisite scoring ability and moxie to take the reins one day.
D’Angelo Russell
When the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Russell in 2020, the plan was for the point guard to form a long-term partnership with center Karl-Anthony Towns. Since then, the Timberwolves have been sold to new owners, changed coaches, fired former general manager Gersson Rosas and drafted Anthony Edwards, who has quickly established himself as the franchise’s future face. Towns, Edwards and Russell all had good seasons to lift Minnesota to just its second postseason appearance since 2004, but Russell, who is extension-eligible this summer, is now clearly the third wheel.
Russell’s case for a lucrative new deal has been hurt by his invisible showing in the first round, as he is averaging 13.3 points and shooting just 30.9 percent from the field against the Memphis Grizzlies. Now 26, Russell has yet to address some nagging weaknesses, including his spotty three-point shooting and his struggles getting to the free throw line. Once the dust settles on this season, the Timberwolves should begin the process of building around Edwards by asking whether extending Russell is the best use of their resources.
