Riverside lacrosse gives every last ounce in upset of Gonzaga

Coach Nick Worek had envisioned a rowdy bus ride back to Leesburg when his Riverside boys’ lacrosse team earned its first win over one of the nation’s best private schools. When that moment arrived Wednesday with a 10-9 overtime win over Gonzaga in Northwest Washington, many of his players didn’t have the energy to speak. The bus rider turned to Worek and said, “Man, it’s pretty quiet.”

The milestone victory took everything out of Riverside’s players, who have dominated Virginia public schools but hadn’t risen to greater prominence until Wednesday.

Riverside (8-1), which has won three state championships since its opening in 2015, faltered in two other recent meetings with top private schools. The Loudoun County program lost to Gonzaga, 16-10, last season and to Severn School, 11-6, last month.

“The guys were just too in their own minds about actually playing these teams,” Worek said. “Like: ‘Oh man, this is a big game. We can make our mark.’ Essentially, that took over instead of the actual team that they were playing.”

On Wednesday, Worek noticed his players were relaxed after the hour-long bus ride to Gonzaga. He kept his pregame speech simple: “Let’s just play loose. Let’s know that we’re going to play a good team, but, you know, we’re pretty good, too. Let’s just go and just try to stay calm, and play hard.”

About two hours later, Riverside players stormed the field when attackman James Gartland delivered the game-winner.

— Kyle Melnick

Baseball

A day after spoiling Gainesville’s first-ever home game, Patriot was back in action against the team that eliminated it from the 2021 playoffs — Colgan.

The game would serve as a measuring stick for the progress the Pioneers had made through the first month of the season. And the Pioneers learned they still have a ways to go to compete against the area’s elite clubs.

Patriot scored two first-inning runs before allowing nine unanswered in a 9-2 loss that capped an 11-day stretch for Patriot (7-4, 3-2 Cedar Run) that included eight straight away games.

The Pioneers boast an experienced and explosive set of bats, led by Longwood commit Mason Balsis and Indiana commit AJ Shepard. The team has scored 10 or more runs six times this season.

Coach Nick Grove said the offense still needs to cut down on its strikeouts, though, as Patriot eyes another postseason run.

“The team that we’ve really got to worry about is us,” Grove said. “We’re the team that stops us. We need to do our job, we need to hit with runners in scoring position, we need to put the ball in play and we need to execute.”

— Jacob Richman

Soccer

It’s late April, which means spring teams in Northern Virginia are entering the home stretch of their regular seasons. It’s a time for adversity, where every new test can tell a team a little bit more about what it is truly made of.

For the Madison Warhawks, it’s time to hit the road. The boys’ and girls’ teams have been handed an unusual schedule this season, as the school is having its track redone starting this week. That means there will be no more home soccer matches for the rest of the season.

The boys’ team beat South Lakes, 2-1, on Tuesday night in its final home game of the spring. To that point, the Warhawks had played every match at home this year, going 5-1-1. Now, they hit the road for six more regular season games and then the playoffs.

“It was particularly important to do well, especially in conference play, when we could at home,” Coach Randy Wood said. “Because now things become a little bit trickier. But I think the guys will be fine.”

Wood’s confidence in this year’s group comes in part from its depth. The coach said he has 21 outfield players, all of whom play in every match.

“The people we put in the game, they’re never scared. There’s no deers in the headlights,” Wood said. “They get out there and they know what to do, and that gives us a ton of versatility.”

The value of that depth was on display last week in an overtime win over Oakton. After the Cougars tied the game at the death, Madison looked ready and resilient in extra time as they netted two goals to secure the victory.

— Michael Errigo

Track and field

The opening months of the season have been tough for the La Plata track team. Because of inclement weather and other schools dealing with facility issues, the Warriors have already had three meets canceled. Add in spring break, and the team has only competed with it’s full assortment of athletes twice. Results have been mixed.

Despite the various obstacles, Coach Devonte Williams continues to find silver linings in what his team has accomplished. Doubling as the school’s football coach, Williams requires all football players to participate in track during the offseason unless they already play another spring sport.

According to Williams, having his players compete as a team year-round has helped build a healthier culture and improve chemistry. La Plata football’s top four receivers, which helped the team to one of it’s best statistical passing seasons in school history, also make up the 4x100 relay team.

Since Williams implemented this requirement in 2016, the track team has had a strong showing in the throwing and sprinting events, and the football team has also improved, winning its first playoff game this past fall.

“Having these guys in the trenches with each other during the spring and fall is invaluable for our program,” Williams said. “A lot of the techniques and things that we teach in football carry over to track and field as well. So we can kind of get a leg up on our competition in a way.”

— Tramel Raggs

