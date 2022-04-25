With an altered batting stance, Victor Robles hopes for better results

Placeholder while article actions load

Victor Robles can’t pinpoint exactly when it happened. He believes it was a bad habit that developed gradually. But over time, Robles’s batting stance changed, and his hands ended up in a different spot. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “In my original swing, my hands were up,” the Washington Nationals center fielder said through an interpreter. “For some reason, through time, they gravitated down. I don’t know why.”

Robles didn’t feel his hands dropping — if he had noticed, he would’ve made the adjustment himself, he said. Instead, Washington’s new hitting coach, Darnell Coles, pointed it out.

Since he started to work with Coles during spring training, Robles has repositioned his hands and made some additional adjustments to his stance. Robles, a former top prospect, is still an important piece of Washington’s future, but he needs to perform at the plate.

“I trust in the work I’m putting in and that the work is going to pay off in the long run,” he said. “That’s what keeps me positive and staying motivated to stay on the same path. And it’ll eventually lead to where we need to be.”

Robles hit .255 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 2019, his first full season in the majors, but it has been tough sledding for him since. He hit .220 with three home runs and 15 RBI in 52 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and last year he was sent to Class AAA Rochester late in the year after his average dipped to .203.

In 2019, Robles’s hands were near his head when he began his swing, but as recently as last year they dropped lower, near his shoulder. He would rest the bat on his shoulder at times, shaking it back and forth before moving his hands up toward his head. Since working with Coles, Robles has moved his hands back up and created a quicker path to the baseball.

Coles implemented two other tweaks that he believes could make a difference for Robles: He’s putting his foot down earlier and opening up his stance.

“I want him to get ready to see the ball instead of seeing the ball and then trying to get ready,” Coles said. “It’s getting him in a spot that’s going to allow him to slow things down but also control his head movement.”

Opening up Robles’s stance allows him to fully see the pitcher’s motion, an adjustment he said has helped. Still, it’s a work in progress.

“Sometimes he wants to start and he’s already closed himself off,” Coles said. “So [I’m] just getting him to understand certain aspects of his swing, but he’s got a lot of ability. I trust in his ability. Now, it’s just getting him to trust in it and being able to execute a repetitive swing that’s going to allow him to consistently hit the ball.”

Early on, these changes didn’t produce results — or even a single hit. Robles started the season 0 for 18 with seven strikeouts and, at times, his swing looked awkward. As he made the adjustments — which he admitted were a bit uncomfortable at times — the Nationals opted to take him out of the lineup so he and Coles could work in the batting cage.

He finally broke through with a two-run single April 17 at the Pittsburgh Pirates to end his skid, and he has five hits in six games since to lift his average to .150. But Robles said he doesn’t want to focus on his stats right now, because he believes they will improve. Coles has the same faith.

“If he doesn’t have the confidence, I’m going to make sure he does,” Coles said. “I’m going to tell him every day how good he is. I’m going to make sure he understands that, in order for us to make a run at the things we want to make a run at, he’s going to be a big part of that.”

