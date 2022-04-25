Virginia AG to investigate financial allegations against Commanders

Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares will investigate allegations of financial improprieties by the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder, that were detailed this month by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The Office of the Attorney General of Virginia is conducting an official inquiry into this matter,” Miyares, a Republican, wrote in a three-paragraph letter sent Monday to Jordan Siev, a lawyer for the team. “To be clear, I have not prejudged the issues raised regarding the Commanders. However, I view it as my responsibility to carefully examine the material facts regarding this matter after it was brought to my attention. I request full cooperation and transparency from your client during this inquiry.”

The probe will be conducted by Steven G. Popps, a deputy attorney general, according to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

The Commanders declined to comment on the letter through a spokesperson and referred to a previous statement in which they denied committing any financial improprieties.

“The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time,” the team said in that statement. “We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee’s work.”

Miyares was one of three attorneys general copied on an April 12 letter from Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the House oversight committee’s chairwoman, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), the chairman of the subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, to Lina M. Khan, the chair of the Federal Trade Commission. That letter said Snyder and the Commanders “may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct.” It detailed allegations made to the committee by Jason Friedman, a former ticketing executive for the team.

The other attorneys general copied on the committee’s letter — Brian E. Frosh of Maryland and Karl A. Racine of D.C., both Democrats — have not said whether their offices will conduct their own investigations.

“If what Mr. Friedman described is accurate, it could be a violation of Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act,” Frosh said on the day the letter was sent. A spokesperson for Racine said in a statement later that week: “We take these allegations against the Washington Commanders very seriously, and if we find evidence that they have violated District law, we won’t hesitate to take action.”

The FTC has not commented on the allegations, other than to acknowledge receipt of the committee’s letter.

Friedman, a former vice president of sales and customer service who worked for the franchise for 24 years, told the committee that the team withheld as much as $5 million in refundable deposits from season ticket holders and also hid revenue that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners, according to the letter written by Maloney and Krishnamoorthi.

According to that letter, Friedman told the committee that the team maintained “two sets of books,” including one set of financial records used to underreport certain ticket revenue to the NFL. The letter detailed allegations that the Commanders improperly attributed revenue to being derived from a Navy-Notre Dame college football game at FedEx Field or a Kenny Chesney concert so that it wouldn’t be part of the NFL’s revenue-sharing pool.

The letter referenced evidence that it said indicated the revenue gained by the team through such improper means was known internally as “juice.” The team’s financial improprieties may have extended to tickets registered in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s name, the letter said.

The Commanders denied the allegations in an April 18 letter from Siev to the FTC. The team’s letter called the accusations “baseless” and contended “no investigation is warranted.” Siev’s letter was accompanied by declarations from four former team executives — attorney David Donovan, chief operating officer Mitch Gershman, director of finance Paul Szczenski and senior vice president Michael Dillow — along with documents and text exchanges to dispute Friedman’s claims.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee’s ranking Republican member, wrote in a two-page letter Thursday to Maloney that the investigation was “reckless.” Comer added that Friedman should be allowed to amend his allegations or be referred to the Department of Justice for an investigation of the veracity of his statements to Congress.

Republicans consistently have questioned the committee’s investigation of the NFL’s handling of sexual harassment allegations in the team’s workplace and accusations of financial improprieties.

“We are pleased that the Attorney General of Virginia will conduct an official inquiry into the facts our client revealed about his experiences while working for the Washington Commanders,” Friedman’s attorneys, Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, said in a statement Monday. “He is prepared to cooperate fully and answer any questions from the Virginia Attorney General’s office or any other government agency.”

Maloney, in a response to Comer’s letter, said in a statement Thursday that the “Committee’s investigation into the team’s toxic workplace culture and the NFL’s handling of that matter will continue so we can ensure that employers are held accountable for their conduct and American workers are safe from harassment, discrimination, and other workplace misconduct.”

Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.

