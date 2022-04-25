The Commanders know a third-string QB’s value and could seek one in the draft

Placeholder while article actions load

Gone are the days of two-quarterback rosters — for Ron Rivera, at least. Over the past four seasons, including his final two as coach of the Carolina Panthers, Rivera has had to rely on three or sometimes four quarterbacks each year because of injuries, performance issues and, recently, the pandemic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Last year, who would’ve thought our guy would get hurt on the 16th play?” he said recently of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington’s Week 1 starter. “It really changed the dynamics of who we were going to be as a football team.”

The Commanders found their starter in March, when they traded for Carson Wentz. Taylor Heinicke, their onetime quarantine quarterback plucked off his sister’s couch two seasons ago, is now a trusted backup who has made 15 regular season starts with Washington.

But Heinicke’s old job, third-string quarterback, remains vacant. Perhaps Rivera will turn to the post-draft free agency pool to find a journeyman. Or perhaps the Commanders will pounce in the draft, which begins Thursday.

Rivera said last month that trading for Wentz altered Washington’s priorities for the 11th overall pick.

“It does at 11, most certainly,” he said. “For future depth, it doesn’t change it, though. Right now we have two quarterbacks — we have Carson and we’ve got Taylor, and we feel really good about that combination of guys right now. But we have to take a long look at the future. It could be a guy for four, five, six years down the line. But we’re going to take a look at it.”

The Class of 2022 is considered thin on elite quarterback talent. There isn’t a clear top pick, and since 2000 a quarterback has been the first selection in 16 of 22 drafts. Only twice was the first quarterback taken outside the first 10 picks — EJ Manuel went 16th overall in 2013, and Chad Pennington was the 18th pick in 2000 — and that could happen again this week.

“There’s not a guy with the total package of ‘wow’ tools with really good tape [this year],” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl. “There’s really not a slam dunk. But there’s going to be a couple of these guys that end up being good NFL quarterbacks.”

Nagy is among the many who view Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh and Malik Willis of Liberty as the top quarterbacks in this class, with Matt Corral (Mississippi), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) and Sam Howell (North Carolina) close behind them. But some analysts foresee a first round in which none of them are taken before the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 — assuming trades don’t shake up the first round.

“I keep saying this, and I could be wrong and we’ll find out … but I don’t think Atlanta [with the eighth pick] is taking a quarterback, and I don’t think Seattle [with the ninth] is taking a quarterback,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said on a recent conference call. “… I think the only other team really from seven until pick 32 that has a need for a quarterback and that I think is likely to take a quarterback in the first round is Pittsburgh.”

Washington has a long list of needs — wide receiver, defensive back and linebacker, to name a few — and plenty of options. Finding a third-string quarterback may be in the cards for the mid-to-late rounds, when the Commanders are in line to have their pick from a handful of prospects regarded as lower-tier talents.

Carson Strong of Nevada and Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky sit atop the list of late-round quarterback options.

At 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, Strong has the coveted size for the position as well as the accuracy and strong arm. In his last two seasons at Nevada, he completed 70 percent of his passes for 63 touchdowns against only 12 interceptions. But his mobility is limited, and his injury history could create concern; he has had three surgeries on his right knee.

“Carson Strong, to me, is kind of the wild card because he’s had over the last three years some really good tape,” Nagy said. “[Last] year he played banged-up with the knee quite a bit, so I don’t think you really saw the real guy.”

Zappe was a four-year starter at Houston Baptist, a Football Championship Subdivision school, before transferring to Western Kentucky. In his lone season as the Hilltoppers’ starter, he completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns, setting Football Bowl Subdivision records in the latter two categories.

At 6 feet and 215 pounds, Zappe is a stockier quarterback who lacks the ideal frame but has been lauded for his “intangibles” and mental makeup. Nagy believes he will be selected in the early part of Day 3 of the draft, when the fourth through seventh rounds are held.

“Zappe is an interesting guy because he’s so good from the neck up and he just knows how to play and he’s accurate,” Nagy said. “Zappe’s a guy who I think could have a Case Keenum-type career — a guy that you don’t necessarily plan on being the starter, but then he plays and you win a bunch of games with him.”

Another possibility in the latter rounds or even as an undrafted free agent is EJ Perry of Brown. Perry spent two seasons as a backup at Boston College before transferring to Brown and promptly becoming the FCS leader in total offense. After the Ivy League skipped the 2020 campaign and the 2021 spring season amid the pandemic, Perry was the conference’s offensive player of the year this past fall.

“I think at best he’ll be a number three in the league and will have a chance maybe to work himself into a backup role, but he’s got to cut down on the interceptions,” McShay said.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared Perry, who is 6-2 and 211 pounds, with Colt McCoy and believes he could be a good mobile backup with a knack for making plays. But he noted Perry’s hand size could deter some teams.

Jeremiah is intrigued by Jack Coan as a Day 3 option; he believes Coan could go in the fifth or sixth round. Coan, who is 6-3 and 218 pounds, spent four years at Wisconsin before transferring to Notre Dame. Coan dealt with his share of injuries, including a foot injury in 2020 that cost him the season and a dislocated finger last year, which he reset in the middle of a fourth-quarter drive before throwing for the winning touchdown.

“He’s got some size. He’s really smart. He’s really tough. He’s won games,” Jeremiah said. “He can move around a little bit — he’s not a great athlete — but he’s somebody that, I think, would be an intriguing guy. I could see him having a really long career as a number two.”

