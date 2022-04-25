Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

In lieu of desirable quarterback prospects, the best pre-NFL draft storyline shifts to the state of wide receivers. It’s a lucrative but complicated state, indicative of a league bursting with talent yet uneasy about the salary surge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We’re in the era of the $30-million-per-year wide receiver. That’s a little misleading when you look at the particulars of the new contract Tyreek Hill signed upon being traded to Miami — everyone knows he won’t get the $44.9 million his contract lines up for him in its final season — but agents won’t see it that way. In a dizzying offseason, the market has transformed for pass catchers. Six players have received new deals averaging more than $20 million per season. Two elite wideouts, Hill and Davante Adams, were traded from top-notch offenses to get paid.

Before last season began, four wide receivers were in the $20 million tier. The number already has more than doubled, and there’s still a banner 2019 draft class — which includes Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin — eligible to negotiate extensions that seem a lock to end with them all comfortably above the $20 million line.

For salary cap gurus, it is insanity, even though a few could have predicted this scenario. No position in sports is rising in value like the standout wide receiver — not even the always costly quarterback. It makes sense because of the NFL’s increased emphasis on speed and the passing game, but with so many needs on a football team, there is still room for varying opinions about how much elite receiving talent should be valued.

Draft week could clarify some of the debate. Samuel has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, according to ESPN. General Manager John Lynch has called Samuel a “foundational piece” given his impact as a receiver and a runner in special situations, but San Francisco could be enticed by the right trade offer because it drafts well and has a clear offensive vision with Coach Kyle Shanahan. It’s unwise to be nonchalant about the possibility of losing a big-time talent — especially one who you drafted and developed — but there are model franchises that might prefer change rather than risk overextending to pay for a wide receiver.

As the market goes crazy, it’s fascinating to see what teams truly value. Clearly, there’s a faction that believes it’s important to go all-in to give the quarterback help. Look at the list of the highest-paid wide receivers, and the top four were acquired recently via trade: Hill, Adams, DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs.

Arizona fleeced the foolish Houston Texans to acquire Hopkins two years ago. Though injuries cost him seven games last season, Hopkins has been the ultra-productive wideout who Kyler Murray needed. And Arizona, while inconsistent and unable to win high-pressure games so far, has seen its status rise with Hopkins.

In Buffalo, Diggs has caught 230 passes and scored 18 touchdowns over two seasons, playing a huge role in quarterback Josh Allen’s superstar level of play and the team’s championship-caliber performance. Since arriving with their new organizations, Hopkins and Diggs have received contract extensions, and their successes seem to be the comps that inspired Miami to strike a deal with Kansas City for Hill and Las Vegas to make a trade with Green Bay for Adams.

But the latest two trades seem a little more desperate. Miami dealt five draft picks for the right to give Hill a four-year, $120 million contract that includes $72.2 million in guarantees. The Raiders gave up first- and second-round picks in this year’s draft to acquire Adams, then worked out a five-year, $140 million pact (with $67.5 million in guarantees) with him. For my tastes, Adams is the best, most quarterback-friendly wide receiver in the NFL, and he seems to be a perfect pairing with Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr, who was his college teammate for two years at Fresno State. But Adams is 29 and won’t be catching passes from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers anymore.

It’s possible that Kansas City and Green Bay, franchises that have achieved sustainable success of late, made shrewd decisions to revise their rosters instead of flirting with salary cap hell. Or they could have given a couple of opponents the boost they needed to build dynamic offenses. It’s unlikely to be both. Clear winners and losers will emerge, and perhaps that will help define the prudence of big wide receiver spending.

But in the meantime, the expectation for monster deals will remain. Samuel will get his money, whether it’s through trade or reconciliation in San Francisco. The run-heavy Tennessee Titans have the ideal complementary wideout in Brown, who is just 24 and has posted good numbers that would be even better in other offenses. The Seahawks are a rebuilding team that won’t say outright that they’re rebuilding, which means they hope to get back to competitiveness quickly. If that’s the case, it would be foolish to lose a productive physical specimen such as Metcalf, who doesn’t turn 25 until December. In Washington, McLaurin is the most important part of an unfinished offense, and with Coach Ron Rivera about to begin his third season, this is no time to exchange prime young talent for draft capital.

But for as obvious as some of those situations seem, the teams will be tempted to think about all possibilities. Ten years ago, the NFL remained of the belief that developing wide receivers took time. Over the past decade, the productivity of wide receivers on rookie deals has improved dramatically. Much like young quarterbacks, it’s easier to activate wideouts. Offensive coaches have more flexibility in their systems now.

When the West Coast offense was at its most influential, precision was so important that, if a wide receiver couldn’t do the job exactly as coached, he wouldn’t play. Sometimes it would take three years for good ones to emerge. Today, just as spread-based offenses and simplified playbooks have allowed quarterbacks to excel earlier in their careers, the same freedom enables wideouts to be fast, athletic and impactful long before they absorb the nuances of the position.

With that comes greater curiosity over whether to commit to a special wide receiver or trade him for several assets, one of which could be used on a cheaper alternative who makes an immediate impact. The Packers are almost certain to test the theory. Now that they have traded Adams, they have two first-round picks and two second-rounders. The consensus among draftniks is that this class is a strong one for wide receivers. There could be a dozen wideouts taken in the first two rounds, and more than half of them might be selected in Round 1.

Talent evaluation has never been more important. It’s not as simple as knowing who can and can’t play. It’s about deciphering the subtleties that separate good, very good, great and transcendent. All over the NFL, there are loads of wide receivers with sparkling statistics, but they can’t all be worth $25 million per year.

Who knows what they’re doing? In an expensive wide receiver market, we’re just beginning to find out.

