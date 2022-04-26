Placeholder while article actions load

The most unconventional, unpredictable of NFL drafts is almost at hand. It’s a good and deep draft class. But it lacks star power, particularly among the quarterbacks. Some teams say there are perhaps 15 players in this draft truly worthy of being first-round picks. After that, one team’s late-first-round choice could be another team’s projected third-rounder.

Teams undoubtedly will look to trade down to tap into that Day 2 quality. Eight teams have two first-round selections each; eight teams have none. And don’t forget the potential impact during the draft of prospective trades of veteran players such as Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

There’s no clear-cut choice here for the Jaguars. It could be an offensive tackle. It could be a pass rusher. But after the Jaguars franchise-tagged offensive tackle Cam Robinson earlier this offseason, it still feels like a pass rusher is more likely. That probably means Walker or Aidan Hutchinson, and Walker’s potential gets the nod this time. (Previous: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan)

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

If the Lions stay at No. 2, it’s too soon for a quarterback in this class. They go with whichever top pass rusher was not taken by the Jaguars. (Previous: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia)

3. Houston Texans: Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, T, N.C. State

It makes sense in this scenario for the Texans to choose whichever offensive tackle they prefer, Ekwonu or Evan Neal. Either one could begin his NFL career at guard or right tackle, with veteran Laremy Tunsil at left tackle for now. (Previous: Evan Neal, T, Alabama)

4. New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Jets take the draft’s top cornerback with the first of their two top-10 picks. (Previous: Gardner)

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, T, Alabama

Whether it’s Neal or Ekwonu, the Giants would be wise to take an offensive tackle here and wait a couple picks to get a pass rusher. (Previous: Ekwonu)

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The Panthers cannot leave themselves with Sam Darnold as their only option at quarterback after trying but failing to trade for Deshaun Watson. That could mean using this pick to upgrade elsewhere and then trading for Mayfield or Garoppolo. But it alternatively could mean taking a quarterback of the future here, and Darnold could serve as the temporary placeholder until Willis is ready to take over. (Previous: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh)

7. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

The Giants get their pass rusher second after taking their offensive tackle first. Those are major upgrades at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, taking full advantage of the strengths of this draft class. (Previous: Thibodeaux)

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

This is a tough call. The Falcons certainly will be tempted to address their quarterback situation following the trade of Matt Ryan to the Colts. They signed Marcus Mariota as a temporary measure. But with this quarterback class, it’s debatable whether they should use this pick to try to get a long-term successor to Ryan. (Previous: Willis)

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State

The Seahawks could bolster their secondary. They still have quarterback issues, although a trade for Mayfield seems possible. Even with those other options, making Cross the third offensive tackle to come off the board in the top 10 makes sense. (Previous: Cross)

10. New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

This pick could be in play for a trade with San Francisco for Samuel, if the Niners indeed are willing to accommodate the receiver’s trade request. The Jets, after all, were in the running to trade for Tyreek Hill before he went to the Dolphins instead. But if the Jets keep the pick, they could use it to address their wide receiver need. They would have to be comfortable with Williams’s recovery from the knee injury that he suffered during the college football championship game. (Previous: Wilson)

11. Washington Commanders: Drake London, WR, USC

The Commanders could go defense here, particularly in the secondary with safety Kyle Hamilton or cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. But taking a top wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin would boost the chances of success for new quarterback Carson Wentz. (Previous: London)

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Stingley has the talent to be a star and certainly could go in the top 10. But don’t forget the injury issues that he’s had. (Previous: Stingley)

13. Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

The Texans get a promising pass rusher outside the top 10, after taking an offensive tackle earlier. (Previous: Johnson)

14. Baltimore Ravens: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Rather than taking an offensive tackle, the Ravens opt for a pass rusher who fits in well with what they do. (Previous: Karlaftis)

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

With Fletcher Cox still in the fold but only under contract for one more season, the Eagles fortify their defensive front. (Previous: Davis)

16. New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Pickett is available for the Saints in this scenario. Taking a quarterback seems logical for the Saints, who re-signed Jameis Winston after unsuccessfully pursuing Deshaun Watson. Some observers believe the Saints will trade up for a quarterback after their pre-draft, picks-for-picks deal with the Eagles. But it might not be necessary in this draft. (Previous: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi)

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa

When you have a quarterback like Justin Herbert, you’d better safeguard him. Penning is a very solid prospect and would give the Chargers a significant addition to their offensive line in the formidable AFC West, with all those pass rushers. (Previous: Penning)

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Hamilton could be off the board sooner than this. But if he remains available, it would be sensible for the Eagles to take him here and continue adding to their defense rather than opting for a wide receiver at this point. (Previous: Hamilton)

19. New Orleans Saints: Bernhard Raimann, T, Central Michigan

If the Saints indeed have gotten their quarterback-of-the-future by this point without having to trade up to do it, the next move could be for an offensive lineman or a wide receiver. Raimann would make sense here after the Saints lost Terron Armstead in free agency. (Previous: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Corral falls to the Steelers in this version. They signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency but need to do more at quarterback. (Previous: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati)

21. New England Patriots: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

When the Patriots were playing well last season, they were using their running game and their defense to keep then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones from having to do too much. Taking Green with this pick would make that running game even more formidable. (Previous: Green)

22. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The Packers, after trading Davante Adams, simply have to use one of their first-rounders on a wide receiver. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers undoubtedly would be pleased with such a move, unless the Packers instead make a trade for a veteran wideout. (Previous: Burks)

23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The Cardinals have maintained that they are not trading quarterback Kyler Murray. If Murray remains in place as the centerpiece of the offense, Arizona can use this pick to bolster its defense with a promising cornerback. (Previous: McDuffie)

24. Dallas Cowboys: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

A wide receiver or an offensive lineman makes sense here. Either move would help quarterback Dak Prescott greatly. In this scenario, the Cowboys add a wideout after trading Amari Cooper to the Browns this offseason. (Previous: Olave)

25. Buffalo Bills: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

The Bills have no glaring needs. Adding Wyatt to the defensive front would make a top Super Bowl contender even stronger. (Previous: Wyatt)

26. Tennessee Titans: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean isn’t a glamorous pick, but he’s a sound, reliable player who would improve the Tennessee defense. If the Titans don’t feel the need to address their quarterback or wide receiver situations, taking Dean would be wise. (Previous: Dean)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

It has been an eventful few months for the Buccaneers with Tom Brady’s retirement, Brady’s unretirement and Todd Bowles’s promotion to head coach when Bruce Arians stepped aside. Now the Bucs get a pass rusher with possibilities for their new defensive-minded coach. (Previous: Mafe)

28. Green Bay Packers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Lloyd is a very solid player and would represent good value for the Packers at this point, provided they already have addressed their wide receiver situation. (Previous: Lloyd)

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

The Chiefs, after trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, add a wide receiver to go with free agent newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. (Previous: Watson)

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, S/CB, Michigan

The second of the Chiefs’ back-to-back picks is devoted to a versatile addition to the secondary. Hill would not exactly be a replacement for veteran Tyrann Mathieu, who has not been re-signed in free agency. But he could help to fill that vacancy in the defensive backfield. (Previous: Hill)

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

The need to repair their offensive line is not as dire as it was for the Bengals earlier in the offseason. They made a series of moves in free agency that will keep quarterback Joe Burrow from being hit as often as he was during the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl last season. But there’s certainly nothing wrong with adding the top center in the draft class here. Veteran newcomer Ted Karras could play guard instead of center, if needed. (Previous: Linderbaum)

32. Detroit Lions: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

If Ridder indeed is available at this point, the Lions should take him. They simply need to get better at quarterback. (Previous: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida)

On the cusp: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida; Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina; David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan; Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson; Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan; George Pickens, WR, Georgia; Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington; Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State; Zion Johnson, G, Boston College; Nicholas Petit-Frere, T, Ohio State; Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn; Lewis Cine, S, Georgia; Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut; Tyler Smith, T, Tulsa; Logan Hall, DT, Houston

