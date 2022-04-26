Ilya Samsonov’s misadventures continue as the Caps miss a golden opportunity

Placeholder while article actions load

Ilya Samsonov’s season has featured plenty of mistakes, including frustrating errors in crucial moments. The goaltender’s latest mishap was especially costly in the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With Washington down 2-1 midway through the third period, Samsonov botched a handoff behind the net with defenseman Dmitry Orlov as the Islanders’ Casey Cizikas loomed. In a flash, the game turned fully in favor of the visitors. Cizikas took control of the puck, tumbled onto his backside and beat Samsonov with a backhander for a shorthanded goal.

Samsonov, who spun around while trying to get back into the net, couldn’t get into position in time. Anders Lee scored a much more conventional goal with less than five minutes left to all but secure the Islanders’ win, and Samsonov finished with 22 saves.

“For me, it probably should’ve just been a clean break — a clean entry exiting the net — and it wasn’t,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said of Samsonov’s miscue. “He came around the other side. I think he got hung up on the net.”

The loss was particularly disappointing for Washington, which was without captain Alex Ovechkin because of an upper-body injury. The Capitals (44-24-12, 100 points) remain in the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot with two games left.

A victory would have let the Capitals leapfrog the Pittsburgh Penguins (45-25-11, 101 points), who lost to Edmonton on Tuesday, for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals still have a game in hand on the Penguins and can guarantee they’ll avoid a wild-card berth — and a first-round matchup with the Atlantic Division champion Florida Panthers — by winning their final two games. Moving into third in the Metro would secure a playoff matchup with the second-place New York Rangers.

“We can’t play like we did tonight going into the playoffs. ... This isn’t who we are,” Laviolette said. “... It’s one night, it was lousy, and so that’s that.”

Regardless of their playoff opponent, the health of the Capitals’ captain is the team’s focus moving forward. Ovechkin, 36, suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto and is listed as day-to-day. He missed a game because of injury for just the 25th time in his 17-year NHL career.

It’s unclear whether Ovechkin will be available for the final two regular season games — Thursday at the Islanders and Friday at the Rangers. Washington is in line to play its first postseason game Monday or Tuesday, and Ovechkin has never missed a playoff matchup.

“I feel pretty good,” he told NBC Sports Washington before the game. “We’ll see [if I’ll be ready for the playoffs]. I’m not going to say yes or no, but right now we just make a decision to not play [Tuesday] and we’ll see what’s going to happen next game.”

Washington’s other major concern heading into the postseason: goaltending.

Laviolette has not named a starter for Game 1, with Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek still vying for that role. Samsonov, whose goals against average fell to 3.02, did himself no favors Tuesday. His save percentage is .896. Vanecek checks in at 2.60 and .910. Neither has shown much consistency, and neither has ever won a playoff game.

The Islanders, who won’t make the postseason, prevailed despite playing a skater short after defenseman Zdeno Chara and forward Brock Nelson were late scratches because of a non-covid illness.

Conor Sheary gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead with a deflection of Marcus Johansson’s point shot at 10:24 of the first period. It was his 19th goal. The Islanders tied it at 16:18 on Ryan Pulock’s power-play tally from the point. A chaotic sequence preceded the goal, with center Evgeny Kuznetsov and Samsonov losing their sticks in the same minute.

Defenseman Noah Dobson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 2:56 of the third after his long-range shot on the power play caromed off defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk’s leg and eluded Samsonov, who had no chance to make the save.

“Just one of those nights [when the puck] was just kind of bouncing everywhere,” forward Tom Wilson said. “Guys were out of sync a little bit, couldn’t get much going. Kind of an ugly game, but sometimes you got to find a way to turn it around when it isn’t going your way. But we just didn’t really have that.”

Here’s what to know about Tuesday’s loss:

Challenge accepted

The Islanders appeared to grab a 1-0 lead when Kyle Palmieri danced around defenseman Nick Jensen and beat Samsonov, but Washington successfully challenged for goaltender interference. Zach Parise had bumped Samsonov in front, preventing him from having a chance to make the save.

McMichael’s shot

With Ovechkin out, Connor McMichael moved back into the lineup after sitting out the previous seven games. The rookie’s game looked strong a few weeks ago, but Washington opted to sit the 21-year-old in favor of its trade deadline additions, Johansson and Johan Larsson.

McMichael skated on the top line in Ovechkin’s place and ended up with 10:58 of ice time.

Ovechkin honored

The Capitals held a pregame ceremony to honor Ovechkin for passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list last month. Among those who appeared in video messages congratulating Ovechkin for his historic season were Ovechkin’s parents, wife and kids. All are currently in his native Russia.

Ovechkin was presented with a painting featuring himself and the three players he passed on the list this season: Marcel Dionne (731 goals), Brett Hull (741) and Jaromir Jagr (766). Ovechkin now stands at 780, behind only Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).

“It’s a pretty cool moment for me, for the organization, for the fans, for my family,” Ovechkin told NBC Sports Washington before the ceremony.

