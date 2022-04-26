Everything you need to know about the Champions League semifinals

Placeholder while article actions load

European soccer assumes the spotlight this week as both the Champions League — the continent’s top club competition — and the Europa League — its second-tier sibling — begin their two-leg semifinal stages, with the winners advancing based on aggregate score. Here’s everything you need to know. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All times Eastern Champions League Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Tuesday, 3 p.m.

TV, streaming: CBS, Paramount Plus

Location: City of Manchester Stadium, England

Second leg: May 4, 3 p.m. at Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid

Manchester City is looking for its first Champions League title after losing last season’s final to Chelsea. Its only European title came in 1970, when it defeated Polish side Górnik Zabrze for the Cup Winners’ Cup championship. City and Real Madrid, who both lead their respective domestic leagues, met in the Champions League round of 16 two years ago, with the Premier League team winning both legs by identical 2-1 scores. The English side could be without a few key players, with defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones battling injuries and João Cancelo suspended for yellow-card accumulation. Plus, Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne left Saturday’s Premier League win over Watford early with ankle soreness. Belgian forward Eden Hazard, meanwhile, remains out for Real Madrid while recovering from ankle surgery.

Liverpool vs. Villareal

Wednesday, 3 p.m.

TV, streaming: CBS, Paramount Plus

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Second leg: May 3, 3 p.m. at El Madrigal, Villareal

Liverpool is one of three six-time winners of Europe’s top club competition, last taking the Champions League in 2019, and is a heavy favorite here against a Villareal side that sits only seventh in the La Liga standings. Liverpool still is in the running for an unprecedented quadruple, with a chance to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. Still, Villareal won the Europa League last year and has already beaten Juventus and Bayern Munich in the Champions League knockout round. Villareal striker Gerard Moreno injured his hamstring against Getafe on April 16 and won’t play Wednesday, but Arnaut Dajuma scored both of Villareal’s goals last Tuesday against Valencia, and also scored against Juventus and Bayern Munich earlier in Champions League play.

Europa League

West Ham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday, 3 p.m.

Streaming: Paramount Plus

Location: London Stadium, London

Second leg: May 5, 3 p.m. at Waldstadion, Frankfurt

With its hopes of a top-four Premier League finish and the Champions League berth that comes with it pretty much over, West Ham will concentrate on qualifying for the top competition via a Europa League win. Eintracht Frankfurt has a minus-two goal differential and sits in ninth place in the Bundesliga, but has won four of its last five road Europa League games this year, and tied the other.

RB Leipzig vs. Rangers

Thursday, 3 p.m.

Streaming: Paramount Plus

Location: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Second leg: May 5, 3 p.m. at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

It’s a battle of one of the newest European clubs — RB Leipzig was founded in 2009 — against one of the oldest, with Rangers founded in 1872. The Scottish has just one European title to its name (the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup) and last approached glory in this tournament 14 years ago, when it lost to Zenit Saint Petersburg in the final of what was then known as the UEFA Cup. Despite being such a young franchise, this is RB Leipzig’s second semifinal appearance in a major European competition, having advanced to the final four of the Champions League in 2020.

